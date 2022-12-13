Girls Basketball: Molly Kimmel paces Boiling Springs to gritty win over Camp Hill

The sounds of Starship’s 1985 pop-rock classic “We Built This City” bounced off the walls of the Camp Hill gym Tuesday night during halftime of the Mid-Penn girls basketball Capital Division opener. Visiting Boiling Springs had built an 18-7 lead with aggressive defense and an offensive spurt from Molly Kimmel.

It wasn’t rock and roll, but it was enough.

Kimmel finished with 21 points to lead all scorers, and Boiling Springs marked its first game in the Capital Division with a 47-34 victory, shaking off a 28-point nonleague loss to Northern less than 24 hours earlier.

“It wasn’t pretty,” Boiling Springs coach Brett Sheaffer said, “but the more experience we get, the more we’re able to handle late-game situations and not put pressure on ourselves and be able to make good decisions in every game. I thought, overall, we did pretty well with that.”

The Bubblers (2-2, 1-0 Capital) returned eight players with varsity experienced from a team that finished with six wins and won just one game in the Colonial Division last year.

“Positive energy is something that these girls have given,” Sheaffer said. “They play hard every game, and I have yelled 100 times less this year than I have in past years, and it’s because these girls have a lot of intrinsic motivation. They’re really good young ladies. When you know you’re going to get that every day, it makes it easier.”

A defensive first quarter muddled by missed shots, turnovers and defensive pressure saw both teams struggle to finish. By the end of the period, the teams combined for one field goal – a Lindsey Furfari pull-up jumper in transition off a steal – and the Bubblers gritted their way to a 5-0 lead through a consistent brand of defense with a few made free throws mixed in.

“We’re confident (in the defense). We have girls who’ve done it for a while. They know what we expect from them, and they execute very well. We’ve been putting the work in offensively, and now we just need to finish.”

In the second quarter, Kimmel muscled her way into a finishing role, scoring 12 second-quarter points, including a personal 8-0 stretch in a two-minute window that expanded the Bubblers’ lead to 16-5.

“It’s easy to forget that Molly is only a sophomore,” Sheaffer said. “She started as a freshman and played a lot of minutes. We’re teaching her to use her skills in the best way possible. She’s starting to some of those rougher edges from freshman year, and you’re starting to see those dividends.”

Kimmel started the offensive outburst by following a missed Boiling Springs free throw. Up to that point, Boiling Springs had made three shots from the floor. In less than a minute, she made three herself. It helped Boiling Springs take its 18-7 halftime lead.

“In the first half, I thought we played good defense,” first-year Camp Hill coach Donny Taylor-Pollins said. “We just couldn’t score the bucket. It seems like this season, we kind of start slow, and in the second half, that’s usually when we pick it up.”

The Lions (1-4, 0-1) did pick it up in the game’s final 16 minutes. Sophia Shaw scored seven second-half points to finish with 11 to lead the Lions, and Gabby Giles scored five of her eight points in the third quarter, cutting the Bubblers’ lead to 22-19 on a steal and a score with 3:42 left in the third quarter.

“We made a couple mistakes with rotations and boxing out,” Sheaffer said. “They hit a couple 3s, and we tried to stop them with a four-point defensive stop.”

But the Bubblers answered with a 9-0 run to the third-quarter buzzer from a pair of 3-pointers from Abby Tilton and one from Furfari. In the fourth, the Bubblers made 10 of their 18 free-throw attempts to hang on for the win. It sends them into Friday night’s Capital clash with Trinity while Camp Hill prepares to host Middletown Friday.

“It’s a big leap for us,” Sheaffer said. “I really think this group feeds off positive energy. We just have to stay positive, trust ourselves and what we do, and things are going to work out.”

Photos: Boiling Springs girls basketball holds off Camp Hill in Capital opener