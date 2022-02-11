Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg's winning streak reaches 10 games, and other notes from Thursday

Jayden Eager scored 11 points, Priya Loran added 10, and the Mechanicsburg girls basketball team earned a 45-20 non-league home win over Northern, extending its season-best winning streak to 10 games.
The red-hot Wildcats (17-4) finished the night atop the District 3 Class 5A power rankings with another home game against Susquehanna Township scheduled for Friday to wrap up the regular season. They have a chance to earn the No. 1 seed at districts for the third straight year.
Mechanicsburg took an 8-1 lead by the end of the first quarter Tuesday and led 20-6 at halftime. The 25-point margin of victory matched their largest in their 10 consecutive wins. During that stretch, they’ve defeated teams by an average of 10.9 points. That includes four wins by four points or fewer.
Top ‘Dogs
The Lady Dogs clinched the Colonial Division Championship tonight with a 43-24 win at home over Shippensburg. pic.twitter.com/xrzOdRgRwX— Big Spring Bulldogs Athletics (@BulldogsBig) February 11, 2022
Big Spring clinched the Colonial Division title outright by completing the regular-season sweep of last year’s champion, Shippensburg, with a 43-24 victory Thursday in Newville.
It was the first division title for the Bulldogs since 2013, and it earns Big Spring a berth in the Mid-Penn tournament, where it will face the Mid-Penn Capital champion – either Trinity or Bishop McDevitt – in a semifinal scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mechanicsburg. The Shamrocks and Crusaders finished in a tie atop the division and split their head-to-head regular-season meetings, but Trinity had the higher power rating as of Thursday night for the tiebreaker. The power ratings are to be finalized Saturday.
Patriots feel at home
For the first time in more than six years, Red Land earned a victory on its home court with a 31-22 win over visiting East Pennsboro Thursday.
Girls Basketball: Central Dauphin defeats Cumberland Valley 44-24, denies Eagles outright claim to Commonwealth title
Carlee Collier led the Patriots (6-15) with seven points, Heather Sholly added six, and Summer Emlet and Courtnee Collier each finished with five.
The Patriots had not won a home game since Jan. 8, 2016, according to
Red Land closed out the game with an 8-2 run after the Panthers (4-16) had cut the lead to 23-30. East Pennsboro’s Irys Kline led all scorers with 12 points.
Herd end on a high note
With 10 points from sophomore Karrine Beamer and eight from Yasmine Abu-Aiadeh, Carlisle capped its regular season with a 44-26 win over visiting Waynesboro Thursday. Coupled with a 45-33 win over West Perry Tuesday, the Thundering Herd (9-13) earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season, and their nine total wins were the most in a season for the program since the 2011-12 season when the team went 10-10. Carlisle also had no seniors in its lineup.
Thursday’s Scores
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring 43, Shippensburg 24
Nonleague
Mechanicsburg 45, Northern 20
Red Land 31, East Pennsboro 22
Carlisle 44, Waynesboro 26
