Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg stretches win streak to 6, and other notes from Tuesday

The Mechanicsburg girls won their sixth consecutive game Tuesday, spoiling Milton Hershey’s Senior Night with a 31-29 decision in Hershey.

With the win, the Wildcats (13-4, 10-3 Keystone) remained entrenched in the No. 3 slot of the District 3 Class 5A power rankings as of Tuesday night. They’re scheduled to host No. 6 Spring Grove Wednesday.

Jayden Eager led Mechanicsburg with 10 points, and Emma Castilla pitched in nine points after shooting 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Tarianda Washington scored 12 points for the Spartans (2-15, 0-12) to lead all scorers.

Cedar Cliff wraps up division

With a 28-22 win over visiting Lower Dauphin, Cedar Cliff captured the Mid-Penn Keystone Division title outright for the first time in program history.

The Colts (20-0, 13-0) did not hit a 3-point shot in the contest, but they held the Falcons (11-9, 7-6) to a season-low total matched only in Lower Dauphin’s season-opening 35-22 loss to Mount Saint Joseph Academy.

Olivia Jones and Samantha Reilly paced the Colts with eight points each.

Northern nudges closer to playoffs

Northern defeated visiting Shippensburg 48-35 to remain in the No. 14 spot in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings.

The top 16 Class 5A teams advance to the district tournament.

Tuesday’s decision gave the Polar Bears (9-8, 7-6) their fourth win in the last five games.

Anna Lehman and Siena Ondecko score 13 points and 11 points, respectively, to pace the Bears’ offense.Chelcie Forrester led all scorers with 17 points for the Greyhounds (3-10, 2-7)

Northern visits James Buchanan Friday searching for its first three-game win streak since their 3-0 start

Coaching milestone

A 51-19 win over Carlisle gave Central Dauphin coach Randolph Gambelunghe his 250th victory with the Rams (14-2, 10-1 Commonwealth). The win also kept Central Dauphin within one game of division-leading Cumberland Valley, which posted a 57-39 win at home over Altoona Tuesday behind Jill Jekot’s game-high 22 points.

Tuesday's scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 57, Altoona 39

Central Dauphin 51, Carlisle 19

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 28, Lower Dauphin 22

Mechanicsburg 31, Milton Hershey 29

Hershey 31, Red Land 28

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 48, Shippensburg 35

Big Spring 51, West Perry 41

James Buchanan 49, Boiling Springs 17

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township 48, East Pennsboro 17

Trinity 44, Bishop McDevitt 40

Wednesday's schedule

Nonleague

Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Manheim Central at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's schedule

Nonleague

Red Land at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

