Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg stretches win streak to 6, and other notes from Tuesday

The Mechanicsburg girls won their sixth consecutive game Tuesday, spoiling Milton Hershey’s Senior Night with a 31-29 decision in Hershey.
With the win, the Wildcats (13-4, 10-3 Keystone) remained entrenched in the No. 3 slot of the District 3 Class 5A power rankings as of Tuesday night. They’re scheduled to host No. 6 Spring Grove Wednesday.
Jayden Eager led Mechanicsburg with 10 points, and Emma Castilla pitched in nine points after shooting 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.
Tarianda Washington scored 12 points for the Spartans (2-15, 0-12) to lead all scorers.
With a 28-22 win over visiting Lower Dauphin, Cedar Cliff captured the Mid-Penn Keystone Division title outright for the first time in program history.
The Colts (20-0, 13-0) did not hit a 3-point shot in the contest, but they held the Falcons (11-9, 7-6) to a season-low total matched only in Lower Dauphin’s season-opening 35-22 loss to Mount Saint Joseph Academy.
Anna Lehman and Siena Ondecko score 13 points and 11 points, respectively, to pace the Bears’ offense.Chelcie Forrester led all scorers with 17 points for the Greyhounds (3-10, 2-7)
Northern visits James Buchanan Friday searching for its first three-game win streak since their 3-0 start
Coaching milestone
A 51-19 win over Carlisle gave Central Dauphin coach Randolph Gambelunghe his 250th victory with the Rams (14-2, 10-1 Commonwealth). The win also kept Central Dauphin within one game of division-leading Cumberland Valley, which posted a 57-39 win at home over Altoona Tuesday behind Jill Jekot’s game-high 22 points.
Tuesday's scores
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley 57, Altoona 39
Central Dauphin 51, Carlisle 19
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 28, Lower Dauphin 22
Mechanicsburg 31, Milton Hershey 29
Hershey 31, Red Land 28
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern 48, Shippensburg 35
Big Spring 51, West Perry 41
James Buchanan 49, Boiling Springs 17
Mid-Penn Capital
Susquehanna Township 48, East Pennsboro 17
Trinity 44, Bishop McDevitt 40
Wednesday's schedule
Nonleague
Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Manheim Central at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's schedule
Nonleague
Red Land at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's schedule
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Palmyra, 7 p.m.
Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
1 of 12
Trinity BIshop McDevitt 1.jpg
Trinity's Elaina Beckett, back, attempts a shot in front of Bishop McDevitt's Taylor Foster during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School
Trinity's Natalie Freed, left, and Elaina Beckett, right, go up for a rebound with Bishop McDevitt's Taylor Foster, and Sanai Moore during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School
Trinity's Mandy Roman, left, drives the ball down the court as Bishop McDevitt's Olivia Grella applies pressure during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Trinity's Mandy Roman, left, attempts a shot in front of Bishop McDevitt's Olivia Grella, center, and Sanai Moore during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Trinity's Adrianna Stricek shoots for two points in front of Bishop McDevitt's Sanai Moore, left, and Olivia Grella during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Trinity's Adrianna Stricek, center, shoots for two points in front of Bishop McDevitt's Sanai Moore, left, and Olivia Grella during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Photos: Trinity at Bishop McDevitt girls basketball
1 of 12
Trinity BIshop McDevitt 1.jpg
Trinity's Elaina Beckett, back, attempts a shot in front of Bishop McDevitt's Taylor Foster during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity BIshop McDevitt 2.jpg
Trinity's Natalie Freed looks for an open teammate to pass to during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game against Bishop McDevitt Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity BIshop McDevitt 3.jpg
Trinity's Mandy Roman attempts a shot in front of Bishop McDevitt's Kennedy O'Brien during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity BIshop McDevitt 4.jpg
Trinity's Natalie Freed, left, and Elaina Beckett, right, go up for a rebound with Bishop McDevitt's Taylor Foster, and Sanai Moore during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity BIshop McDevitt 5.jpg
Trinity's Mandy Roman, left, drives the ball down the court as Bishop McDevitt's Olivia Grella applies pressure during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity BIshop McDevitt 6.jpg
Trinity's Mandy Roman, left, attempts a shot in front of Bishop McDevitt's Olivia Grella, center, and Sanai Moore during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity BIshop McDevitt 7.jpg
Trinity's Adrianna Stricek shoots for two points in front of Bishop McDevitt's Sanai Moore, left, and Olivia Grella during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity BIshop McDevitt 8.jpg
Trinity's Elaina Beckett, left, has her shot blocked by Bishop McDevitt's Sanai Moore, right, during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity BIshop McDevitt 9.jpg
Trinity's Adrianna Stricek, center, shoots for two points in front of Bishop McDevitt's Sanai Moore, left, and Olivia Grella during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity BIshop McDevitt 10.jpg
Bishop McDevitt's Sanai Moore, right, pulls down a rebound in front of Trinity's Mandy Roman during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity BIshop McDevitt 11.jpg
Bishop McDevitt's Mila Brescia, left, blocks the shot of Trinity's Adrianna Stricek during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity BIshop McDevitt 12.jpg
Trinity's Alina Torchia, shoots for two points in front of Bishop McDevitt's Elle Osevala during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School.