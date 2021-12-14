Girls Basketball: Maylei Noreika's 22 points push short-handed Bulldogs past Shippensburg

The home crowd began to stir at Shippensburg with the Greyhounds on a 7-0 run late in the third quarter of their season opener, a Mid-Penn Colonial clash with rival Big Spring.

But before the Hounds could carry the nascent momentum into another foray in the offensive zone, Big Spring’s Maylei Noreika knocked down an outlet pass just inside midcourt, hunted down the loose ball and calmly deposited a pair of points, bumping the Bulldogs’ lead back into double digits.

Noreika finished with 22 points to lead all scorers and spearhead the charge for a Big Spring team missing four of its players in a 42-32 win to open Mid-Penn Colonial play.

“Every single one of the players that took the floor tonight took a step up for us,” said Big Spring coach Randy Jones.

Noreika’s step up was a step toward the basket, where she finished driving layups on assists from Emilee Sullivan and knocked down a 3-pointer on her way to nine points in the first half.

“I kind of black out during the game, to be honest,” Noreika said. “I just saw a lot of open opportunities for all of us to score. It was great the way we could share the ball tonight because we were all in different positions because we were down three (starting) players.”

The absences forced the Bulldogs (2-1 overall, 1-0 Colonial), from their usual man-on-man defense into a zone defense that they tried for the first time on the other end of the floor at Shippensburg.

“We just needed to throw something at them that they weren’t expecting,” Jones said. “We have a lot of pieces in the wrong place, and I don’t mean that to sound negative. With four out, we’re putting people here, there, where they haven’t been. Why not throw some junk at (Shippensburg) where nobody knows where they’re supposed to be? That’s kind of what we did, and we played it for four quarters.”

The Greyhounds (0-1, 0-1) weathered the pressure, but missed shots and miscues in a turnover-filled first quarter allowed Big Spring to find its footing.

“They didn’t shoot the ball well, either,” said Shippensburg coach Andrew Markel. “but they were just able to get to the rim better, and they were more aggressive driving the ball.”

A Noreika steal and score put the Bulldogs up five late in the first quarter, and a 7-0 run early in the second gave them a 16-6 advantage with 4:06 left in the first half, as Big Spring’s players added teeth to their defensive scheme by throwing hands and limbs into passing lanes to disrupt the Greyhounds.

“We’ve never practiced that zone in my life,” Noreika said. “It was just kind of thrown at us. That definitely helped us because we started out strong in something we never tried before, and it was very successful, so that kind of gave us a kick.”

The kick carried over into a personal 8-0 run from Noreika late in the third period that stretched the lead to 30-14. The cushion was a welcome sign for the banged-up Bulldogs, who had opened their season with back-to-back games Friday and Saturday on their home court in the inaugural JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off Tournament, defeating Biglerville 76-38 before falling to Columbia 70-51.

“The weekend was rough for us,” Jones said. “I had, I think, 11 girls at practice (Monday) just because we weren’t healthy. It’s hard to bounce back when you play Friday and Saturday and get beat up like we did, and then be able to bounce back and just have another league game to prepare for. Mentally, physically, emotionally, it’s a lot.”

The Greyhounds answered late in the third quarter, with a 7-0 run on baskets from Chelcie Forrester and Jill Sydnor – who matched Elke Staver for the team lead with eight total points – and a 3-pointer from Ryleigh Minor.

But after a turnover, Noreika knocked down an outlet pass inside midcourt, ending the quarter and the comeback bid with a layup at the other end.

“That probably happened four or five times tonight,” said Markel, who lauded his team’s effort but lamented its limited execution. “What a killer. That’s just a comeback killer. You’ve got to be able to execute, and that’s all there is to it.”

Big Spring’s Ava Wilson (six points) and Molly Gutshall (eight) both picked up their fourth fouls in the second half, but the rest of the Bulldogs buckled down and rode their new-look defense to a win.

“I thought we handled it well as a team,” Noreika said. “We handled the pressure really well, and I think our teamwork and effort just persevered.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

