Girls Basketball: Jill Jekot's 41 points pace Cumberland Valley past King's Fork in UBHI tournament

Coming off their first loss of the season Monday, in the United Bank Holiday Invitational at Myrtle Beach’s Beach Ball Bash, the Cumberland Valley girls basketball team bounced back in a big way.
All-State junior Jill Jekot scored 41 points to set a career high, and the Eagles shot 59% from the field to defeat King’s Fork 77-54 in a consolation game Tuesday morning at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in South Carolina.
Jekot, a Pitt commit averaging 26 points per game, shot 13 of 15 from the field, making three of four 3-point attempts, and converted 12 of her 14 free-throw attempts. She complemented her scoring with seven rebounds, five steals and three assists. As a sophomore, Jekot scored 30-plus points against State College (31), Central Dauphin East (31) and North Allegheny (31), the latter in the first round of the state tournament. Sienna Manns and Snai Hill added nine points each Tuesday for the Eagles (6-1), who led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter and took a 42-25 lead into halftime.