Girls Basketball: Gracen Nutt's 3-pointer caps Mechanicsburg's comeback win over Lower Dauphin

Both Lower Dauphin and Mechanicsburg would need a major mishap on the part of Cedar Cliff to earn any claim to the Mid-Penn Keystone title, but both entered Tuesday night’s game in Mechanicsburg looking to improve their chances of earning a home game in the opening round of the District 3 Class 5A playoffs.

In a game that went down to the wire, Mechanicsburg’s Gracen Nutt canned a 3-pointer from the top of the key in the final minute to rally the Wildcats to a 33-30 victory.

The Wildcats (10-4, 8-3 Keystone) got the ball at the 20-second mark and coach Clay McAllister called a time out. His play design had several options, but the Falcons sniffed out several of them, and Nutt found herself all alone at the top of the key.

“I got the ball and none was in front of me,” Nutt said. “I looked up at the clock to make sure I wasn’t shooting with 10 seconds left to give them a chance. I saw four, and knew that I had to shoot. I set my feet and shot and then closed my eyes and I heard the cheers. It wasn’t one of our better games, but we will take the win.”

Mechanicsburg (10-4, 8-3 Keystone), sitting at No. 4 in the district power rankings Tuesday night, had also handed No. 5-ranked Lower Dauphin (10-7, 7-5) a 56-33 decision when the teams met in December.

“We did everything we wanted on that final play and even had the player shoot that we wanted to shoot,” Falcon coach Tim Goss said. “She made it, so you have to give them credit. I was proud of our effort tonight, but we would like to have several possessions back. We have been working and did a great job of holding the ball, but we came up empty on too many possessions.”

Lower Dauphin led 27-21 late in the third quarter and still led 29-26 in the final two minutes.

Mechanicsburg tied the game when Emma Castilla spun in the paint to score with 27 seconds remaining.

“We had a set play run, option one to Emma and option two to Cassie, and they ran bodies at both,” McAllister said, “and Gracen was wide open, and she knocked down the shot. We had so many chances early, but we missed several open shots. Honestly, I’m so proud of them for hanging in there and not quitting when they could have.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0