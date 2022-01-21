Girls Basketball: Emilee Sullivan's 16 points guides Big Spring to triumphant win over Boiling Springs

The Big Spring Bulldogs bounced back from a tough loss to Dallastown Thursday night to rout rival Boiling Springs 56-30 at Big Spring Friday night.

The loss Thursday night ended an 11-game Bulldog winning streak, so the Bulldogs goal was to get back to their winning ways and maintain their unbeaten record in the Colonial Division.

Big Spring (12-2, 9-0 Colonial) tallied the final seven points of the first quarter to take a 14-6 lead. The ‘Dogs led 7-2 behind two treys from Emilee Sullivan, but the Bubblers bounced back behind Molly Starner to cut the lead to one at 7-6. Diana Kepner tallied two buckets and Molly Gutshall tallied another to give the Bulldogs the 14-6 lead. Freshman Megan Posey hit a bucket for the visitors but the ‘Dogs ran off a 9-point run behind Laney Noreika and Sullivan. They led 27-11 at the half.

Boiling Springs (2-12, 0-9 Colonial) showed some life out of the break as freshmen Mia Hemler hit a shot in the paint and then freshman Molly Kimmel hit a three and the junior Starner hit another three to cut the lead to 10 at 29-19.

Big Spring finished the third quarter on a 16-2 run, led by the Noreika sisters (Laney and Maylei), Kepner and Gutshall. They led 45-21 after three and then stretched the lead eventually to 56-23 in the fourth quarter.

“We play much better when we share the ball — good ball movement in the second half and the baskets came easier,” said Bulldog coach Randy Jones. “ The first quarter, we left some points out there. It is not easy to play on the road one night and come back out the next night. It was good for Emilee to come out tonight. Sharing the ball has been our focus all season, and we did much better the second half.”

“It has been a learning year for us,” Bubbler coach Brett Sheaffer said. “Losing a starter just prior to the start of the game didn’t help but the girls battled hard again tonight. We played four freshmen tonight and only one senior played so we have a future to build on. We lost most of last year to the pandemic so our kids are still a bit behind. We need to continue to learn from mistakes we make and hopefully we will continue to focus on every play and not make the same mistakes.”

Sullivan led the Bulldogs with 16 points, Laney Noreika added 13, and Laila Moore added 10 as she showed some aggressiveness around the basket.

Starner led the Bubblers with 12 while Molly Kimmel added seven and Mia Hemler added six.

