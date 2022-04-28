Girls Basketball: Cumberland Valley's Jekot, Cedar Cliff's Jones named All-State in 6A; Trinity's Britten tabbed 3A Coach of the Year

Cumberland Valley’s Jill Jekot and Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones added more accolades to their decorated girls basketball seasons with All-State recognition from the list released by Pennsylvania Sports Writers Thursday afternoon while Trinity’s Kristi Britten was named the Class 3A Coach of the Year.

Jekot, a sophomore guard/forward for the Eagles, was named to the Class 6A First Team after earning Third Team honors as a freshman. As a sophomore, Jekot averaged 17.3 points and 1.9 assists per game to lead Cumberland Valley and collected 41 steals in 27 games. She helped the Eagles (21-6) reach the District 3 Class 6A final and the second round of the state tournament. Her 31 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds left, lifted CV to a PIAA first-round win over defending champion North Allegheny.

Jekot joins older sisters Julie (2020-21), Kelly (2014-16) and Katie (2016-17) with multiple all-state selections.

Jones, the All-Sentinel Player of the Year, was named to the Second Team after she helped power Cedar Cliff to unprecedented heights as a freshman. Her 13.6 points and 9.4 rebounds paced the Colts (28-2) in the program’s first run to the state semifinals. Along the way, the guard helped Cedar Cliff collect tip-off and holiday tournament titles, a Mid-Penn Keystone crown, the conference’s tournament title and the No. 1 seed in the District 3 Class 6A tournament after a 24-0 regular season.

Jones went on to post 16.4 points per game in five state playoff games and finished her freshman season with 20 points against eventual champion Plymouth-Whitemarsh in the semifinals.

One of five freshmen to earn All-State accolades, Jones joined Lebanon’s Kailah Correa on the Class 6A Second Team, as well as Cardinal O’Hara’s Molly Rullo (Class 5A Third Team), Kennedy Catholic’s Layke Fields (Class A Second Team) and Clairton’s Iyanna Wade (Class A Third Team).

The PA Sports Writers granted Player of the Year honors to Pennsbury’s Ava Sciolla (Class 6A), Cardinal O’Hara’s Maggie Doogan (5A), Archbishop Wood’s Ryanne Allen (4A), Neumann-Goretti’s Mihjae Hayes (3A), Westtown’s Kayla Smikle (2A) and Northumberland Christian’s Emily Garvin (A).

Britten piloted the Shamrocks to a 19-8 record, a Mid-Penn Capital title and the program’s 17th District 3 crown. Trinity’s run ended in the second round of the state tournament with a loss to Imhotep Charter, but it began without senior forward Lauren Trumpy, a 2021 Second Team selection and Northwestern recruit who missed the entire season with a torn ACL suffered in October.

Despite Trumpy’s absence, Britten brought the most out of her players, particularly seniors Elaina Beckett and Adrianna Stricek, who stepped into larger roles and drew more attention from opposing defenses. Juniors Alina Torchia and Mandy Roman, and sophomore Natalie Freed, also helped fuel Trinity’s success under Britten.

Other Coach of the Year nods went to Plymouth-Whitemarsh’s Dan Dougherty (Class 6A), Pittston’s Jeff Gregory (5A), Bermudian Springs’ Todd Askins (4A), Neshannocks Luann Grybowski (2A) and Portage’s Lance Hudak (A).

