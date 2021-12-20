Girls Basketball: Cumberland Valley holds off Central Dauphin in Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash

Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley have combined for the last seven District 3 large-school girls basketball titles, and the odds are this year’s might go through these two again. Monday night’s game at the Eagle Dome showed that both teams have a lot of work to do before that point, but the Eagles held on to defeat the Rams 30-28.

Cumberland Valley (5-1, 3-0 Commonwealth) led throughout the entire game but had some harrowing moments at the end before securing the victory. Missing three starters due to injury has forced younger players to play minutes early and in key situations.

Caroline Shiery and Amelia Green each hit 3-pointers in the final two minutes for the Rams (1-1, 1-1) to pull within one possession of Cumberland Valley. Marlie Dickerson had a final-second shot from beyond half court, but the miss ended Central Dauphin’s comeback.

The Rams needed to find another shooter to take the heat off Megan Cavoli and someone to take the pressure off Shiery, who is just returning from ACL surgery as well.

Central Dauphin struggled out of the gate, finally getting a basket in the final two minutes of the first quarter after falling behind 12-0.

“We shot terrible tonight, especially from outside,” said Ram coach Randy Gambelunghe. “Give credit to Cumberland Valley for the zone that didn’t allow us to find Caroline and for forcing Megan (Cavoli) out further in the second half.”

Jillian Jekot came out on fire and hit two free throws and two 3-pointers to give the Eagles the 12-0 edge. Natalie Paarsons added a 3, and the Eagles led 20-7 early in the second quarter.

Central Dauphin made a couple of adjustments and started to get the ball inside to Shiery, the Liberty University commit, and the Rams began to close the gap. Shiery totaled six points and helped cut the Eagles lead to 23-19 at the half.

The Eagles shut out the Rams in quarter number three but only scored four points at the other end to take a 27-19 lead after three periods.

Marlie Dickerson hit a 3 to cut the lead to five, and Shiery’s three cut the lead to two at 27-25.

Sanai Hill hit a shot in the paint, and Dejah Hill added two free throws to help the Eagles.

“I want to give a shout out to Dejah Hill, who was all over the floor, grabbing loose balls and grabbing huge rebounds — she was the difference tonight,” Gambelunghe said.

“It wasn’t pretty but we will take a win over a very good opponent,” Eagle coach Bill Wolf said. “Dejah Hill had 15 rebounds and several key blocks. We also knew they would make a run at us. We didn’t do a great job of finding 3-point shooters but we did play a very solid zone to keep the ball away from Shiery. We are missing three starters to ACL injuries. So some young kids had to step up.”

Jekot led the Eagles with 10 points. Cavoli and Shiery led the Rams with nine points each.

