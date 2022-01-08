Girls Basketball: Cumberland Valley answers late challenge from Central York in 43-36 non-league victory

For much of the time, Saturday’s meeting between Cumberland Valley and Central York was a demonstration of the Eagles’ balance and execution on both ends of the court.

A little more than midway through the third quarter, though, the Panthers turned it into something else—a display of their own quick-strike ability, a potential playoff preview, and a test of the Eagles’ mettle.

Cumberland Valley ultimately passed that test, weathering the Panther push by holding Central York scoreless over the final 3:04 to claim a 43-36 victory in a non-league girls basketball game at CV’s Eagle Dome. The Eagles scored the game’s final four points to clinch the win in the rematch of last season’s District 3 Class 6A title game.

“This is definitely a different team than we had last year during the championship,” CV senior guard Natalie Parsons said. “To play Central again, we know there’s always going to be great competition. This was a good win for us for our team morale.”

The outcome seemed like it was in little doubt midway through the third period. Cumberland Valley (9-1) had come out of the halftime break firing with the Eagles hitting four of their first five shots in the second half. Parsons tallied half of CV’s points in a 14-0 run to open the third quarter, turning a single-digit game into a 37-16 Eagle lead.

The quarter was a continuation of a first half in which the Eagles’ passing and shooting poked holes in the Panthers’ 2-3 zone defense. By the time CV had built its 21-point lead, the Eagles had registered assists on 12 of their 14 field goals.

“We’ve had to face a lot of zone (defense) this year, so we’re feeling pretty confident against the zone,” CV coach Bill Wolf said. “When it all comes down to it, you need to make shots, and we were shooting the ball pretty well.”

When the Panthers finally responded, they did so in earnest. Bella Chimienti knocked down a 3-pointer to stop the run, but the biggest change came on the other end. Central (8-2) turned up pressure in both the full and half courts after sitting back in the zone, and the renewed defensive energy sparked the Panthers. Three players combined for four 3-pointers in Central’s own 14-0 run, with Emily Crouthamel’s triple pulling them within 37-30 with 7:12 to play.

“We came out a little more passive,” Central York coach Scott Wisner said. “I think we were fighting the aura of Cumberland Valley in the first half, even though we’ve played them in the playoffs a couple of times. It’s still difficult coming in here. We realized we had to try something different so we went to a couple of trapping pressures, and I thought my girls responded great.”

Central’s hot shooting eventually cooled, and the Panthers had four straight empty trips with an opportunity to cut the deficit further. Yet Chimienti’s 3-pointer with 3:04 to go made it a one-possession game at 39-36.

The Panthers would not score again, though, even as CV had to adjust to running a 2-3 zone after forward Dejah Hill left the game with injury. The Eagles forced a turnover with 30 seconds to go, got a bucket from Sanai Hill at the other end, and clinched it with a pair of Jill Jekot free throws with 6.4 seconds left.

Chimienti led all scorers with 14 points. Jekot topped the Eagles with 12, while Parson had 10 points paired with three assists.

