Girls Basketball: Consecutive victories, 10-win streaks and other notes from Tuesday's games

East Pennsboro girls basketball posted its second win in as many nights Tuesday, defeating visiting Camp Hill 38-35 in a Mid-Penn Capital clash.
The Panthers (2-4 Capital, 3-7 overall), who defeated Annville-Cleona 53-40 in Annville Monday night, trailed 27-24 through three quarters Tuesday. Josie Shermeyer scored eight of her game-high 10 points in the fourth quarter to pace East Pennsboro. Jessalyn Welsh scored seven total points, and Alexis Erdman scored six.
The Lions (0-3, 1-4) suffered their third straight setback despite nine points from Sophie Chapman and eight each from Ellie Goodwin and Janelyn Vorkapich.
After starting the season 0-6, East Pennsboro has won three of its last four. The Panthers look to keep the momentum Thursday in a non-league home game against Bermudian Springs.
For the first time since defeating East Pennsboro Dec. 14, Trinity earned its second consecutive win, a 52-34 victory at Susquehanna Township. The Shamrocks (4-1 Capital, 5-4 overall) defeated Camp Hill 56-26 Saturday and had alternated wins and losses for seven straight games despite entering the night as the No. 2 Class 3A team in the district power rankings. Mandy Roman netted 18 points to lead the Shamrocks Tuesday, and Natalie Freed joined her in double figures with 11 points.
A 44-11 win at Palmyra Tuesday extended Cedar Cliff’s season-long unbeaten streak to 11 games. Taylor Ferraro led all scorers with 11 points. Sam Reilly scored eight, and Olivia Jones scored seven. The aggressive defense of the Colts (6-0 Keystone) helped Cedar Cliff outscore Palmyra 15-2 in the first quarter.
Cumberland Valley’s winning streak also reached double digits, as the Eagles (6-0 Commonwealth, 10-1 overall) defeated Carlisle 44-33. Jill Jekot (12 points) and Lexi Holcomb (10 points) reached double figures. Eight of the Eagles’ 10 consecutive victories have come by double-digit margins.
Big Spring (6-0 Colonial, 10-1) won its ninth consecutive game Tuesday against Greencastle-Antrim. The Bulldogs could become the third local team with a 10-game win streak next Tuesday when they’re scheduled to return to the court against Waynesboro.
Bubblers break through
Boiling Springs dropped a 62-20 decision at West Perry Tuesday, but the Bubblers (0-6 Colonial, 1-10) earned their first win of the season Monday night at home against Chambersburg. Molly Starner scored 12 points in the 46-44 overtime victory, and Megan Posey netted the go-ahead basket in the final minute of the extra period.
Tuesday's scores
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley 44, Carlisle 33
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 44, Palmyra 11
Mifflin County 55, Mechanicsburg 35
Red Land 47, Milton Hershey 35
Mid-Penn Colonial
James Buchanan 51, Northern 45 (OT)
Big Spring 43, Greencastle-Antrim 42
West Perry 62, Boiling Springs 20
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, ppd.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro 38, Camp Hill 35
Trinity 52, Susquehanna Township 34
Wednesday's schedule
Nonleague
Cedar Cliff at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's schedule
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Altoona at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Mifflin County, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs at Northern, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
1 of 10
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 1.jpg
Cedar Cliff's Sydney Weyant, left ,looks for an open teammate to pass to as West Perry's Shay Dyer applies pressure during the first quarter in the championship game of the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, right, attempts a shot in front of West Perry's Alexis Frederick during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament against at Boiling Springs High School.
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, right, shoots for two points in front of West Perry's Ella Goodling during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, right, and West Perry's Ella Goodling scramble for a loose ball during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, left, rolls in for a lay up in front West Perry's Shay Dyer during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Cedar Cliff's Meghan Schraeder, right, looks for an open lane around West Perry's Addison Brandt during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Cedar Cliff's Ryan Kaercher attempts a shot in front of West Perry's Ella Goodling during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, left, shoots for two points in front of West Perry's Alexis Hockenberry during the second quarter in their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Cedar Cliff's Emily Ford, right, shoots for two points in front of West Perry's Alexis Frederick during the second quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Photos: Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament Cedar Cliff faces West Perry Girls Basketball
1 of 10
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 1.jpg
Cedar Cliff's Sydney Weyant, left ,looks for an open teammate to pass to as West Perry's Shay Dyer applies pressure during the first quarter in the championship game of the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 2.jpg
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, right, attempts a shot in front of West Perry's Alexis Frederick during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament against at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 3.jpg
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, right, shoots for two points in front of West Perry's Ella Goodling during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 4.jpg
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, right, and West Perry's Ella Goodling scramble for a loose ball during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 5.jpg
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, left, rolls in for a lay up in front West Perry's Shay Dyer during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 6.jpg
Cedar Cliff's Meghan Schraeder, right, looks for an open lane around West Perry's Addison Brandt during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 7
Cedar Cliff's Emily Ford attempts a three point shot during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament against West Perry at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 8.jpg
Cedar Cliff's Ryan Kaercher attempts a shot in front of West Perry's Ella Goodling during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 9.jpg
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, left, shoots for two points in front of West Perry's Alexis Hockenberry during the second quarter in their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 10
Cedar Cliff's Emily Ford, right, shoots for two points in front of West Perry's Alexis Frederick during the second quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.