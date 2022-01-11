Girls Basketball: Consecutive victories, 10-win streaks and other notes from Tuesday's games

East Pennsboro girls basketball posted its second win in as many nights Tuesday, defeating visiting Camp Hill 38-35 in a Mid-Penn Capital clash.

The Panthers (2-4 Capital, 3-7 overall), who defeated Annville-Cleona 53-40 in Annville Monday night, trailed 27-24 through three quarters Tuesday. Josie Shermeyer scored eight of her game-high 10 points in the fourth quarter to pace East Pennsboro. Jessalyn Welsh scored seven total points, and Alexis Erdman scored six.

The Lions (0-3, 1-4) suffered their third straight setback despite nine points from Sophie Chapman and eight each from Ellie Goodwin and Janelyn Vorkapich.

After starting the season 0-6, East Pennsboro has won three of its last four. The Panthers look to keep the momentum Thursday in a non-league home game against Bermudian Springs.

Shamrocks on a streak

For the first time since defeating East Pennsboro Dec. 14, Trinity earned its second consecutive win, a 52-34 victory at Susquehanna Township. The Shamrocks (4-1 Capital, 5-4 overall) defeated Camp Hill 56-26 Saturday and had alternated wins and losses for seven straight games despite entering the night as the No. 2 Class 3A team in the district power rankings. Mandy Roman netted 18 points to lead the Shamrocks Tuesday, and Natalie Freed joined her in double figures with 11 points.

Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley continue to roll

A 44-11 win at Palmyra Tuesday extended Cedar Cliff’s season-long unbeaten streak to 11 games. Taylor Ferraro led all scorers with 11 points. Sam Reilly scored eight, and Olivia Jones scored seven. The aggressive defense of the Colts (6-0 Keystone) helped Cedar Cliff outscore Palmyra 15-2 in the first quarter.

Cumberland Valley’s winning streak also reached double digits, as the Eagles (6-0 Commonwealth, 10-1 overall) defeated Carlisle 44-33. Jill Jekot (12 points) and Lexi Holcomb (10 points) reached double figures. Eight of the Eagles’ 10 consecutive victories have come by double-digit margins.

Big Spring (6-0 Colonial, 10-1) won its ninth consecutive game Tuesday against Greencastle-Antrim. The Bulldogs could become the third local team with a 10-game win streak next Tuesday when they’re scheduled to return to the court against Waynesboro.

Bubblers break through

Boiling Springs dropped a 62-20 decision at West Perry Tuesday, but the Bubblers (0-6 Colonial, 1-10) earned their first win of the season Monday night at home against Chambersburg. Molly Starner scored 12 points in the 46-44 overtime victory, and Megan Posey netted the go-ahead basket in the final minute of the extra period.

Tuesday's scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 44, Carlisle 33

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 44, Palmyra 11

Mifflin County 55, Mechanicsburg 35

Red Land 47, Milton Hershey 35

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan 51, Northern 45 (OT)

Big Spring 43, Greencastle-Antrim 42

West Perry 62, Boiling Springs 20

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, ppd.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro 38, Camp Hill 35

Trinity 52, Susquehanna Township 34

Wednesday's schedule

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Mifflin County, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at Northern, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

