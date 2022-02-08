Girls Basketball: Central Dauphin defeats Cumberland Valley 44-24, denies Eagles outright claim to Commonwealth title

HARRISBURG — Central Dauphin’s Megan Cavoli had a clear path to the basket with 2:07 remaining in the second quarter Tuesday night. Her Rams teammates had dislodged the ball from visiting Cumberland Valley and sent the senior on her way to an uncontested layup as the pink-clad student section unleashed its loudest roar of the night so far.

Cavoli’s uncontested score, part of an 18-2 run that stretched from the final 2:27 of the first quarter to the end of the first half, was mere snapshot in a collage that saw the Rams loosen the visiting Eagles’ grip on the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title in a 44-24 victory, one fueled by a disruptive defense and a plethora of points in the paint.

“Hopefully we found out where we’re at at this point of the season,” Cumberland Valley coach Bill Wolf said, “and where they’re at at this point of the season. There are some things we definitely need to work on and improve in, so that’s where our focus is now going to be — improving and getting prepared for the district tournament.”

The Rams (16-2, 12-1 Commonwealth) pulled even with their conference rivals in the loss column of the Commonwealth division standings. Because the teams split their two head-to-head matchups, a Central Dauphin win over Chambersburg Friday would force a tie for the division crown and lead to the final power rankings as the tiebreaker to determine the division’s representative in the Mid-Penn tournament scheduled to begin Feb. 15.

“Obviously, we want to take each step at a time,” said Central Dauphin coach Randy Gambelunghe. “This hopefully gets us into the Mid-Penn Tournament, and we want to do well there. And we have a big game against Cedar Cliff on Thursday, and that’s for district seeding. We want to do well in districts.”

A Natalie Parsons jumper from the right wing gave the Eagles (17-4, 13-1) a 2-0 lead in their regular-season finale, but back-to-back buckets from Central Dauphin’s Alexis Buie in the paint seized the momentum for the Rams.

They never trailed again.

Central Dauphin’s one-two punch in the paint of Caroline Shiery and Buie scored 12 of Central Dauphin’s 17 first-quarter points, rising above the Cumberland Valley defense to build the early lead. Shiery finished the night with 14 points to lead all scorers. Buie added 10, and Cavoli scored 13.

“Caroline has been so good for so long,” Gambelunghe said, “but Buie has made our team so much better because she has improved immensely in a year. She’s worked on her game. She’s worked on her conditioning, and she’s just taken it to another level this year.”

Establishing a presence in the post gave Central Dauphin an offensive rhythm that it lacked in a 30-28 loss to the Eagles when the teams faced off Dec. 20 at Cumberland Valley.

“We only had nine shots in the paint in our first game,” Gambelunghe said. “We average, like, 30 shot in the paint a game, so we wanted to make that a focus area.”

At the other end of the floor, the Rams ratcheted up their defensive pressure, forcing 11 first-half turnovers and holding Cumberland Valley to three field goals in the first two periods.

“We weren’t making shots,” Wolf said, “and we were turning the ball over. You can turn the ball over if you’re making some shots, but it’s a bad combination when you’re not. And then once we got in the hole, we weren’t able to recover.”

The Rams’ pressure limited all-state sophomore guard Jill Jekot to five points on five shots for Cumberland Valley in the contest.

“We obviously have the utmost respect for Jill Jekot,” Gambelunghe said. “She makes them go. She’s strong. She can shoot. She can drive. She’s just a class player, so we really wanted to keep the ball out of her hands as much as possible, and also pressure the other guards. I thought Megan Cavoli, Amelia Green, Marlie Dickerson and Kenedy Cooper all did a great job.”

The Eagles mustered some offensive plays in the second half. Jekot opened the second-half scoring with a basket. Sienna Manns hit a jumper at the third quarter buzzer, and Lexi Holcomb’s late and-one gave her five points to match Jekot for the team lead.

“Cumberland Valley has a great offense,” Gambelunghe said. “When they’re able to get into their sets, they can kill you. We just wanted to put enough pressure on them that they couldn’t get into a lot of their set plays.”

But the team’s 18 turnovers outweighed them Tuesday.

“Although you need to put those turnovers behind you,” Wolf said, “it affects you. It sucks the energy, sucks the confidence from you, and that’s what was happening.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

