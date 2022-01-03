Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff's surge, Red Land's rise and other notes from holiday tournaments

Cedar Cliff is off to an 8-0 start, and freshman guard Olivia Jones has led the charge.

Jones averaged 14.8 points per game in her first eight varsity contests, earning MVP honors at the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament.

But the balanced Colts feature a variety of scoring options on offense and an active, pressure-based defense that has held opponents to 26.7 points per game.

Cedar Cliff is one of three unbeaten teams in Class 6A, trailing top-seeded Hempfield (6-0) and No. 2 Red Lion (7-0) in the District 3 power rankings.

Other notes from the holiday week:

Shamrocks split at Central Catholic

Trinity split a pair of games in a holiday tournament at Allentown Central Catholic. The Shamrocks (4-3) lost to the hosts 40-33 on Dec. 28 and rebounded with a 48-34 win Thursday over Notre Dame Green Pond, which eliminated Trinity from the 2021 state tournament in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Adrianna Stricek scored 10 of her team-high 14 points in the first quarter to pace the Shamrocks in their victory. Trinity entered the week ranked No. 2 in the District 3 power rankings, trailing only Brandywine Heights (6-0).

Big Spring extends streak

Big Spring extended its win streak to five games with a 46-31 win at Juniata Dec. 28. Since their 70-51 loss to Columbia Dec. 11, the Bulldogs (6-1) have held opponents to 33.4 points per game. Laney Noreika’s season-high 19 points led Big Spring in their most recent victory. The Bulldogs are scheduled to put their streak on the line Tuesday in a Mid-Penn Colonial showdown at Northern.

Red Land on the rise

With a 46-28 win over York Catholic in the Central York Holiday Tournament consolation game Thursday, Red Land improved its record to 3-5. Carlee Collier scored 17 points in an effort that included six rebounds, five steals and three assists for the Patriots, who have already eclipsed last year’s win total from a 2-12 campaign.

Red Land had not won three games in a season since the 2017-18 campaign (3-19). The Patriots’ last four-plus-win season came in 2015-16 when they finished 7-15.

A look ahead

This week’s key games include a Mid-Penn Keystone clash between Palmyra and host Mechanicsburg (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.), Bishop McDevitt’s visit to Trinity in a key Mid-Penn Capital game (Friday, 7:30 p.m.) and a nonleague showdown between Central York and Cumberland Valley at the Eagle Dome (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.).

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

