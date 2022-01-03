Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff's surge, Red Land's rise and other notes from holiday tournaments

Trinity split a pair of games in a holiday tournament at Allentown Central Catholic. The Shamrocks (4-3) lost to the hosts 40-33 on Dec. 28 and rebounded with a 48-34 win Thursday over Notre Dame Green Pond, which eliminated Trinity from the 2021 state tournament in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Adrianna Stricek scored 10 of her team-high 14 points in the first quarter to pace the Shamrocks in their victory. Trinity entered the week ranked No. 2 in the District 3 power rankings, trailing only Brandywine Heights (6-0).
Big Spring extended its win streak to five games with a 46-31 win at Juniata Dec. 28. Since their 70-51 loss to Columbia Dec. 11, the Bulldogs (6-1) have held opponents to 33.4 points per game. Laney Noreika’s season-high 19 points led Big Spring in their most recent victory. The Bulldogs are scheduled to put their streak on the line Tuesday in a Mid-Penn Colonial showdown at Northern.
Red Land on the rise
With a 46-28 win over York Catholic in the Central York Holiday Tournament consolation game Thursday, Red Land improved its record to 3-5. Carlee Collier scored 17 points in an effort that included six rebounds, five steals and three assists for the Patriots, who have already eclipsed last year’s win total from a 2-12 campaign.
Red Land had not won three games in a season since the 2017-18 campaign (3-19). The Patriots’ last four-plus-win season came in 2015-16 when they finished 7-15.
This week’s key games include a Mid-Penn Keystone clash between Palmyra and host Mechanicsburg (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.), Bishop McDevitt’s visit to Trinity in a key Mid-Penn Capital game (Friday, 7:30 p.m.) and a nonleague showdown between Central York and Cumberland Valley at the Eagle Dome (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.).
Photos: Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament Cedar Cliff faces West Perry Girls Basketball
Cedar Cliff's Sydney Weyant, left ,looks for an open teammate to pass to as West Perry's Shay Dyer applies pressure during the first quarter in the championship game of the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 2.jpg
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, right, attempts a shot in front of West Perry's Alexis Frederick during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament against at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 3.jpg
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, right, shoots for two points in front of West Perry's Ella Goodling during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 4.jpg
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, right, and West Perry's Ella Goodling scramble for a loose ball during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 5.jpg
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, left, rolls in for a lay up in front West Perry's Shay Dyer during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 6.jpg
Cedar Cliff's Meghan Schraeder, right, looks for an open lane around West Perry's Addison Brandt during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 7
Cedar Cliff's Emily Ford attempts a three point shot during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament against West Perry at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 8.jpg
Cedar Cliff's Ryan Kaercher attempts a shot in front of West Perry's Ella Goodling during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 9.jpg
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, left, shoots for two points in front of West Perry's Alexis Hockenberry during the second quarter in their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff West Perry Girls 10
Cedar Cliff's Emily Ford, right, shoots for two points in front of West Perry's Alexis Frederick during the second quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
“We definitely needed a lift,” said Carlisle coach Kelsey Stasyszyn. “We weren’t rebounding great. We weren’t finishing, so we needed to hit a big shot. (Desi White) kind of gave us the energy that we needed to get back into the game.”
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, right, attempts a shot in front of West Perry's Alexis Frederick during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament against at Boiling Springs High School.