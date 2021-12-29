Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff's snarling defense helps Colts top West Perry for tournament title

Like a wave rising above the horizon, Cedar Cliff’s basket with 4:33 left in the second quarter developed with imposing elegance as it skimmed across Boiling Springs’ Dieter Court Wednesday evening. Olivia Jones dashed down the left wing and whistled a pass into the post, where Sam Reilly — blanketed by a West Perry defender — absorbed it and, in one fluid motion, flicked it behind her right shoulder to a darting Ryan Kaercher.

The basket bumped the Cedar Cliff lead to 20 points, 27-7, and the Colts’ rising tide of a season claimed another tournament title with a 58-31 victory over the Mustangs in the championship game of the inaugural Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament.

Earlier Wednesday, Carlisle clinched third place in the two-day tournament with a 36-26 win over the host Bubblers in the consolation game.

The Colts improved to 8-0 overall, winning each game by at least 20 points. The hardware won at Boiling Springs complements a tip-off tournament title the Colts claimed on their home floor to open the season.

“In past years that I’ve played, we always kind of started out really slow, and it kind of took us a while,” Kaercher said after finishing Wednesday’s game with 12 points. “This year, it’s been the opposite, and we just have the mindset to do whatever we can to get after the ball.”

Ball pressure, the signature of Cedar Cliff’s snarling defense, pestered West Perry throughout Wednesday’s contest. Taylor Ferraro, who scored 13 points, set the tone with a pair of steals in the game’s opening minutes.

“Taylor is a beast on the defensive end,” Cedar Cliff coach Scott Weyant said. “With her quickness and athleticism, she creates a lot of havoc for teams. She has great instincts for getting out in the passing lanes and anticipating.”

Ferraro’s tenacity at the midcourt line set up transition baskets at the other end and helped the Colts open the game with a 9-2 run.

“You can’t prepare for that pressure,” West Perry coach Michael Urich said. “We can’t replicate that in practice. We just can’t.”

Turning defensive pressure into offensive success, freshman guard Olivia Jones paced Cedar Cliff with 14 points, using her 5-foot, 10-inch frame and her strength to drive into the heart of the West Perry defense.

“She’s probably one of the best freshmen that I’ve seen,” Weyant said, “being able to control her body, still see the floor and get rebounds. She does a little bit of everything.”

Jones scored eight of her points in a second quarter that saw Cedar Cliff hold the Mustangs (6-2) without a field goal and stretched the lead to 23 points. Kaercher’s basket on the deft pass from Reilly capped a 9-1 run to open the period.

“It just feels really good to have that gel,” Kaercher said, “and know that they can’t stop you when you work together like that.”

West Perry kept kicking through the Colts’ aggressive defense. Ella Goodling scored eight of her team-high 11 points in the second half, and Allison Yoder scored six points in the third quarter on her way to nine overall.

But the Cedar Cliff defense maintained its snarl, and the wave continued to rise.

“It just gives us so much energy,” Jones said of the team’s defense, “and puts us forward to go and score and continue and keep on going and going.”

Jones earned tournament MVP honors. The all-tournament team also included Cedar Cliff’s Sydney Weyant, West Perry’s Bridgette Cless and Alexsa Frederick, Boiling Springs’ Molly Starner and Carlisle’s Ryleigh Poole, who led the Thundering Herd with 11 points in the consolation game victory.

Scott Weyant, a Boiling Springs alumnus who played for the late Pat Dieter, felt a sense of pride while piloting his team to the inaugural Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament on the court named after his former coach.

“He’s one of the main reasons I got into coaching,” he said, “and it’s great coming back here, seeing some old alumni and being on his court again.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

