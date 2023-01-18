Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff stays unbeaten with second-half surge against Mechanicsburg

Unbeaten Cedar Cliff shook off some early struggles to garner its 14th consecutive win, a 52-25 Mid-Penn Keystone victory over Mechanicsburg Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff.

The Colts (14-0, 8-0 Keystone) also won their 23rd straight game against the Keystone Division since falling on back-to-back nights to Lower Dauphin in February of 2021.

“They do a really good job in transition and get their shooters to the 3-point line," Cedar Cliff head coach Scott Weyant said of the Wildcats (11-4, 5-4), "and we missed some shots an hung around and allowed them to get out in transition and they hit some shots. We addressed that at halftime, and I don’t think we missed too many in the second half."

Dani Klinger subbed in for Mechanicsburg in place of Lauren Lebo, who picked up three fouls trying to guard the Colt bigs in the middle of the second quarter. Klinger drained two 3-pointers, and Gracen Nutt scored in the paint to cut an early Cedar Cliff lead to 11-10.

Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones answered with two points in the lane, but the Wildcats got a bucket from Priya Loran and a 3-pointer from Alaina Sweet to put the 'Cats up 15-13. Nutt added another 3 to give Mechanicsburg an 18-17 lead.

"We were patient but forced the ball inside at times," Scott Weyant said, "and then we finally found the right combination and it worked in the second half."

In a run that started late in the second quarter and carried into the second half, Cedar Cliff scored the next 17 points on the break and in the paint to take a 34-18 lead. Sweet broke the run, but the Colts scored the final seven points of the third quarter to take a 41-20 lead into the final eight minutes.

“We just couldn’t hit a shot in the time frame, and we had some good looks,” said Wildcat coach Clay McAllister. “I thought we played our butts off in the first half. With three freshmen and two sophomores in there, they are in the deep end swimming, and they are going to be better because of it.”

The Wildcats have played most of their season without leading scorer Jayden Eager, who suffered a knee injury Dec. 13 and is scheduled to have surgery Friday.

Cedar Cliff moved the ball and utilized patience in the third and fourth quarters. They pounded the ball inside and Jones finished the night with a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds. Alexis Buie tallied 13 and added nine rebounds. Weyant added 10 points while Kathryn Sansom scored six points. Bryn Cravener locked down Mechanicsburg's ball handlers on the defensive side.

"Buie and Sansom have really stepped up," Scott Weyant said. "Buie wasn’t here, and Kathryn didn’t get a lot of playing time late in the season last year, but it is nice to pressure the ball on the perimeter and have them behind you. Olivia just has a knack for the ball, and she finds it on defense.”

Klinger and Nutt each scored eight for then Wildcats and Sweet added seven.

Photos: Cedar Cliff pulls away from Mechanicsburg in Mid-Penn Keystone girls basketball