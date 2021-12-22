Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff remains unbeaten after rivalry win over Red Land

The first installment of the West Shore School District rivalry took place Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff. The Colts used their size and quickness to outlast sister school Red Land, 56-19.

The Colts’ size and quickness forced countless turnovers and ill-advised passes, as well as poor shots by the Patriots. The visitors only hit seven field goals in the game and went 5-for-11 at the foul line.

“The girls played hard, and that is all I can ask of them,” Patriot coach Morgan Baughman said. “We are still trying to break the culture that we can’t win at Red Land. We will build it slowly.”

Cedar Cliff (6-0 overall, 4-0 Keystone Division) returned several experienced players with numerous others providing depth for coach Scott Weyant.

Add in several key players with height and one of the best freshmen in the Midstate in Olivia Jones, and the expectations are high in Colt land.

Jones led the Colts Wednesday with 12 points, and Ryan Kaercher added 11 for Cedar Cliff in the mercy-rule win. Eight Colts scored in the game, 11 grabbed a rebound and nine of them committed a foul in the contest.

Heather Sholly got the Patriots started quickly with the first bucket of the game. Cedar Cliff outscored the Patriots 17-6 the rest of the first quarter and then 13-2 in the second to take a 30-10 halftime lead.

The Patriots (2-4, 1-3) returned eight seniors, but with no four-win seasons in the past six years, it will take some time for Baughman to rebuild the program. Sophomores Carlee Collier and Summer Emlet and junior Kendall Metzler serve as youthful cornerstones for the program, and the lower levels have had some success, offering reasons for optimism for the future.

Emlet and Claire Laur led the Patriots with six points each Wednesday.

Cedar Cliff made the District 3 Class 6A playoffs last year, falling to Cumberland Valley in the second round. Their size and defensive intensity make them a tough out. Weyant and Jones lead the offense with experience and poise. Weyant, Jones, and Emily Ford serve as the team's top shooting options, and Taylor Ferraro, Kaercher and Reilly can also fill up stat sheets quickly. Sophomore Kathryn Sansom will continue to develop into her role as a force in the post.

“With the depth we have and the quickness we have at all five positions, we want to get up and defend and not allow people to get into their offensive stuff,” Weyant said. “We definitely wanted to punch the ball inside with our size, and they really did a nice job of passing the ball to each other.”

