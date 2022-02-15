Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff rallies to defeat Central Dauphin, secure program's 1st Mid-Penn title game berth

HARRISBURG — Round 2 for two of the top District 3 Class 6A schools in the Mid-Penn took place Tuesday in the semifinals of the conference tournament at Central Dauphin East High School. Cedar Cliff rallied in the final quarter to grab a 37-34 win over Central Dauphin to move into the finals on Thursday at Milton Hershey High School.

Cedar Cliff, which capped a perfect regular season with a grind-it-out 32-28 victory over the Rams Thursday night, won the rematch to reach the Mid Penn finals for the first time in school history. The Colts moved their record to 23-0.

“This team is special. We play well together and nobody cares who scores,” Samantha Reilly said. “Neither of us is used to shooting that three when they sag, but I have some confidence. We usually are looking for Sydney (Weyant), Taylor (Ferraro), or Oliva (Jones).

Trailing 30-26 entering the fourth, the message from coach Scott Weyant at the break was to do whatever it takes. Three 3-pointers by Olivia Jones, Sam Reilly, and Taylor Ferraro gave the Colts a 35-30 lead. They turned to their ability to run the clock down and play solid defense despite committing two turnovers that allowed the Rams to cut into that deficit.

With Cedar Cliff leading 35-34, Jones was fouled on a rebound of a miss by Central Dauphin’s Caroline Shiery. With 16.6 seconds left, she stepped to the foul line and knocked down both free-throws.

“I have spent so much time working on free throws at practice and with my dad forever, I have so much confidence at the line,” Jones said. “This was a good team win. We needed to do whatever it takes, a rebound, defense, foul shots.” Jones finished with a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Central Dauphin (Commonwealth co-champion at 13-1 and 17-4 overall) came out posting up in the paint with the height of Shiery and Alexis Buie. That allowed their shooters to take aim. Megan Cavoli had five of the first eight Ram points. Trailing 10-8, Shiery exerted her will and tallied eight straight points in a four-minute span for the Rams to take a 16-13 lead. Marlie Dickerson drained a three and Buie scored in the paint for the 21-15 halftime lead.

Cedar Cliff (Keystone champion at 14-0, 23-0 overall) was able to get shots early to get that 10-8 lead. Four Colts scored buckets. The Colts had the shots, but nothing would fall in the second quarter. Samantha Reilly scored the only points for the Colts, as they shot one for 10 in the quarter.

“We battled and battled and tried to give it away, then we battled back to win the game,” Weyant said. “We were a little flat in the third quarter, and we just needed to get something started. They did a good job of taking Olivia out so someone else needed to step up. Taylor did a great job of shooting and driving to the basket. Olivia has been our go to player because she wants the ball.”

“We had our opportunities, but we made mistakes in the fourth quarter when we needed to make plays,” Ram coach Randy Gambelunghe said. “We hit some shots tonight but they hit them as well.”

