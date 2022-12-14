Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff, Mechancisburg, Cumberland Valley remain unbeaten through busy Tuesday slate

With wins in their Mid-Penn Keystone openers Tuesday, Cedar Cliff and Mechanicsburg remained undefeated and set the stage for a high-stakes head-to-head showdown Friday at Cedar Cliff.

The Colts (5-0, 1-0 Keystone) used stellar defense and a balanced attack to continue their winning streak at home against Lower Dauphin (2-1, 0-1) in a 43-14 decision. Taylor Ferraro led Cedar Cliff with 11 points while Sydney Weyant added 10.

The Wildcats (5-0, 1-0) kept pace with a 38-31 win over Milton Hershey (1-2, 0-1). Priya Loran set the tone with five of her team-high seven points in the first quarter while Maycee Yanoski, Jayden Eager, Gracen Nutt and Lauren Lebo added six points each.

Cedar Cliff set the regular-season series against Mechanicsburg last season, winning 40-20 at Mechanicsburg and 54-30 at home.

Eagles remain unbeaten

The other Sentinel-area team with an unbeaten record, Cumberland Valley took down CD East in Harrisburg, 64-33. Jill Jekot, who has scored at least 20 points for the Eagles (4-0, 2-0 Commonwealth) in each of their first four games, led all scorers with 22 points Tuesday. Sienna Manns (14 points) and Lexi Holcomb (10) joined her in double figures against the Panthers (0-3, 0-1). Cumberland Valley opens its home schedule Friday in a Commonwealth clash with Carlisle before packing for the Myrtle Beach Tournament scheduled for Dec. 19-21.

Northern was eliminated from the ranks of unbeaten teams with a 41-40 loss to Greencastle-Antrim Tuesday in a Mid-Penn Colonial opener at Greencastle. The Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0) led 30-20 at halftime, but the Polar Bears (5-1, 0-1) stayed within striking distance and gave themselves a chance to take a win with the game’s final shot. After four straight road games, Northern is scheduled to return home Friday for a Colonial bout against Waynesboro.

Win streak for Carlisle

The Thundering Herd (3-2, 1-0 Commonwealth) head into Friday’s clash with Cumberland Valley on a two-game winning streak after Tuesday’s 59-47 win over Harrisburg (0-3, 0-1). Carlisle’s Yasmine Abu-Aiadeh hit at least three 3-pointers for the second straight game, knocking down four long-range shots on her way to 13 points. Desi White (12 points) reached double figures for the second straight game, and Karrine Beamer racked up a season-high total of 15 points.

A busy schedule

Both Boiling Springs and Red Land had a chance to bounce back from their respective losses on Monday night. The Bubblers (2-2, 1-0 Capital), who suffered a 41-13 loss to Northern Monday, bounced back with a 47-34 win at Camp Hill (1-3, 0-1), highlighted by Molly Kimmel’s 21 points. The Patriots (3-2, 0-1 Keystone) suffered their first loss of the season in a 58-39 decision at William Penn Monday and returned to their home court, where Mifflin County (2-1, 1-0) took them down 47-36 in a Keystone Division opener for both teams. Carlee Collier paced the Pats in the defeat with 13 points. Red Land visits Lower Dauphin Friday while Boiling Springs visits Trinity.

Trinity played the first of two games in two nights Tuesday, pulling away from Steelton-Highspire for a 58-20 victory. Mandy Roman’s 14 points paced the Shamrocks (2-2, 1-0 Capital), who host Allentown Central Catholic in a nonleague game Wednesday.

Minor scores 20

Joining Jekot and Kimmel with 20-plus points Tuesday was Shippensburg's Ryleigh Minor, who netted 20 in the Greyhounds 63-32 win at Big Spring in a Mid-Penn Colonial opener. Elke Staver (17 points) and Acasia Beam (11) also reached double figures for the Greyhounds (2-3, 1-0), who host Gettysburg Friday.

Tuesday's scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 59. Harrisburg 47

Cumberland Valley 64, CD East 33

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 43, Lower Dauphin 14

Mechanicsburg 38, Milton Hershey 31

Mifflin County 47, Red Land 36

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 63, Big Spring 32

Greencastle-Antrim 41, Northern 40

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 47, Camp Hill 34

Middletown 54, East Pennsboro 18

Trinity 58, Steelton-Highspire 20

Wednesday's schedule

Nonleague

Allentown Central Catholic at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Friday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Northern, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

