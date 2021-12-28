Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff maintains momentum, knocks off Carlisle in Boiling Springs tournament opener

The Carlisle defense stuck with the quick Cedar Cliff passes Tuesday afternoon contested the corner 3-point attempt and corralled the rebound.

But Cedar Cliff’s Taylor Ferraro was ready for the outlet pass.

The junior guard leaped into the lane, knocked down the offering and set up Meghan Schraeder for a midrange jumper in the final minute of the first quarter. The unbeaten Colts kept the proverbial pedal down on Dieter Court with a 59-23 victory in the first round of the Boiling Springs Alumni girls basketball tournament, their first game in six days with limited practice time in between.

“I was a little worried how we would respond after that layoff,” Colts coach Scott Weyant said. “But they came out and they met the challenge.”

The Colts (7-0) took charge with a 14-0 run in the middle stages of the first quarter and a 17-0 surge in a five-minute stretch of the second. Freshman Olivia Jones set the tone with six of her 13 points in the first quarter, and Sydney Weyant authored a personal 10-point run in the second quarter that set her on track for a game-high 16-point total.

Cedar Cliff advances to the tournament's title game, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, against West Perry after a consolation game scheduled for 5:30 p.m. between Carlisle and the host Bubblers.

“They have a lot of pieces,” Carlisle assistant coach Joe Stasyszyn, filling in for head coach Kelsey Stasyszyn, said of the Colts. “And they have two great shooters on the outside in Sydney and Olivia, who plays with the poise of a senior. She’s very, very good.”

At the other end, cold shooting from the Thundering Herd (3-4) turned into short offensive possessions and transition points for Cedar Cliff early.

“I think we got sped up a little bit offensively,” Stasyszyn said, “and in our decision-making on shots. We didn’t take the best shots early on, and once you get behind, that just compounds everything.”

Cedar Cliff’s clamp-down defense, anchored by Ferraro, also compounded Carlisle’s woes.

“Taylor gets the toughest defensive assignment every night out,” Scott Weyant said, “with the way she puts ball pressure on and uses her quickness, and then she gets up and down the floor so fast. We’re lucky to have her.”

Ferraro added four points, joining seven other Cedar Cliff players in the scoring column, beneficiaries of the Colts’ fluid, quick-passing offense.

“Our whole motto this year is ‘We, not me,’" Scott Weyant said. “If somebody’s open, we’re giving her the ball. These girls aren’t worried about who scores the points. It’s all about finding the open person.”

The Colts’ core developed its rhythm over the last seven years, building chemistry and cohesion along the way on a run that included a trip to last year’s District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals.

“This group has been together since fourth or fifth grade,” Scott Weyant said. “They’ve been playing together for a long time. We just finally have it all together now.”

On the opposing bench, a Carlisle team without any seniors continued its climb. Trailing 39-11 at halftime, the Herd opened the third period with a pair of steals. Junior Ryleigh Poole scored all five of her points in the second half, and Rhyan Mitchell, Yasmine Abu-Aiadeh and Desi White shared the team lead with six points each.

“The girls fought to the end,” Stasyszyn said. “They competed. They didn’t give up. That’s a process for us, and we’re taking baby steps. We’re trying to get to the consistency that Cedar Cliff has with their program.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

