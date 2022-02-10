Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff completes unbeaten season with win over Central Dauphin

Cedar Cliff completed an unbeaten season with a 32-28 victory over Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff Thursday night.

Cedar Cliff (22-0, 14-0 in the Keystone), a relative newcomer to the District 3 Class 6A fold, had several boxes to check off on Thursday night in its Mid-Penn crossover contest with the Rams.

The Keystone Division title, an unbeaten regular league season and a berth in the upcoming Mid-Penn tournament have already been checked off. Left to go was an unbeaten season and a win against the Rams, who they will turn around and face in the opening round of the Mid-Penn tourney next Tuesday if Central Dauphin clinches a share of the division title with a win over Chambersburg Friday.

The Colts turned to a freshman, who took over the game at crunch time. Olivia Jones finished the night with 16 points and 11 rebounds, against the constant harassment of the Ram defenders Marlie Dickerson, Amelia Green and Kennedy Cooper.

“I knew that I needed to step up because we knew Central Dauphin was a tough team,“ Jones said. “I also felt the opportunities were there for me tonight. I felt that all of the girls on the team stepped up tonight and did what they had to do to get the win.”

Central Dauphin (16-3, 12-1 Commonwealth) had plenty of opportunities in the contest but struggled to shoot the ball from the perimeter. The Rams had a height advantage with Caroline Shiery and Alexis Buie, but the Colts’ interior defense of Ryan Kaercher, Samantha Reilly, Kathryn Sansom and Meghan Schaeder made life difficult in the paint.

Cedar Cliff stretched the lead to five on two occasions, but could go no further. A five-point run and a six-point run spanning the half and late third quarter gave the Colts some breathing room.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult physical game,” Colt coach Scott Weyant said. “The last couple of practices, we had our one guy coach and our two female assistant coaches (Lauren Hardy and Ali Sedwick) practice, to prepare for their size. That (shooting) has been the story of our season, we have had the shots we wanted but they just haven’t gone down. Syd (Weyant) and Sam (Reilly) hit huge shots and then Olivia hit foul shots. This was a big win for our program.

The Colts led 27-22 after three when Reilly and Weyant drained back-to-back threes.

Jones hit four straight free throws over the final two minutes, while the Rams missed four straight. The Colts did not make a shot from the field in the final quarter.

‘We had our opportunities but we didn’t take advantage of them,” Ram coach Randy Gambelunghe said. “We get them again on Tuesday, so we will see if we can take advantage of the situations and shoot better.”

‘It was definitely a team effort. Everybody had their roles and did their jobs tonight,” said junior Syd Weyant. “Yes and no — we have talked about the unbeaten season, but our main focus has been on the next game and playing one at a time.”

Green led the Rams with 10 points and Shiery added seven points and 10 rebounds.

