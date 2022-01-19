Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff clips Mifflin County and other notes from Wednesday's games

Taylor Ferraro scored 14 points, Samantha Reilly added 11, and unbeaten Cedar Cliff improved to 15-0 with a 48-27 win in a pivotal Mid-Penn Keystone game at Mifflin County Wednesday night.
The Colts (9-0 Keystone, 15-0 overall) locked in early defensively, building a 24-4 halftime lead by holding the Huskies (5-2, 5-4) to four points and zero field goals through two periods.
Ferraro scored eight points in a 13-point first-quarter surge for Cedar Cliff, which remained the lone unbeaten District 3 team in Class 6A. Olivia Jones added nine points for the Colts, and Mifflin County’s Marissa Gingrich led all scorers with 15 points, scoring all of them in the final 16 minutes of play.
After back-to-back 20-point losses to Mifflin County and Cedar Cliff last week, Mechanicsburg returned to the win column with a 34-30 victory at Hershey. Cassie Eager scored 12 points to lead the Wildcats (6-3 Keystone, 8-4), who jumped to an early lead with a 12-3 lead by the end of the first quarter. Mechanicsburg’s Emma Castilla scored six of her eight points – including four on five free-throw attempts – in the fourth quarter. Anna Coulter scored 13 points for the Trojans (3-5, 5-8) to lead all scorers.
With a 56-19 win at Steelton-Highspire, Camp Hill ended its eight-game losing streak. Ellie Goodwin recorded a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lions (2-9, 2-4 Capital). Karen Cutler joined her in double figures with 15 points. Goodwin and Cutler combined for 12 of Camp Hill’s 18 first-quarter points. Alay’za Mayo scored 10 points to pace the Rollers (0-12, 0-7).
Molly Starner’s 25 points led Boiling Springs to a 42-34 non-league win over Hanover in Bubbletown. Hayley Furfari complemented Starner’s season-high performance with seven points. After an 0-9 start, the Bubblers (2-11) have won two of their last four games.
Wednesday’s scores
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 48, Mifflin County 27
Mechanicsburg 34, Hershey 30
Palmyra 29, Red Land 14
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill 56, Steelton-Highspire 19
Nonleague
Boiling Springs 42, Hanover 34
Thursday’s schedule
Nonleague
Big Spring at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at State College, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.
James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Cumberland Valley at Blair Academy (N.J.), 6 p.m.
1 of 9
Carlisle CDE 1
Carlisle's Rhyan Mitchell center, goes up for a rebound in front of Central Dauphin East's Kazia Townsend, right, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Carlisle's Rhyan Mitchell throws the ball backwards over her head to keep it inbounds during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin East Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Carlisle's Yasmine Abu-Aiadeh, right, looks for an open teammate to pass as Central Dauphin East's Rosalynn Diehl applies pressure during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Carlisle's Gia Ryan, left, and Maliya Kellam, right, go up for a rebound with Central Dauphin East's Courtney Smith, center, during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Girls Basketball Photos: Carlisle speeds by Central Dauphin East, 38-25
The Carlisle girls basketball team defeated Central Dauphin East in Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division action Tuesday night, 38-25.
1 of 9
Carlisle CDE 1
Carlisle's Rhyan Mitchell center, goes up for a rebound in front of Central Dauphin East's Kazia Townsend, right, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CDE 2
Carlisle's Rhyan Mitchell throws the ball backwards over her head to keep it inbounds during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin East Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CDE 3
Carlisle's Ryleigh Poole attempts a shot during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin East Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CDE 4
Carlisle's Ryleigh Poole, center, has her shot blocked by Central Dauphin East's Courtney Smith during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CDE 5
Carlisle's Rhyan Mitchell reaches for a loose ball during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin East Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CDE 6
Carlisle's Maliya Kellam pulls down a rebound during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin East Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CDE 7.1
Carlisle's Yasmine Abu-Aiadeh, right, looks for an open teammate to pass as Central Dauphin East's Rosalynn Diehl applies pressure during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CDE 8
Carlisle's Desiree White, center, attempt a shot in front of Central Dauphin East's Courtney Smith during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CDE 9
Carlisle's Gia Ryan, left, and Maliya Kellam, right, go up for a rebound with Central Dauphin East's Courtney Smith, center, during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, right, and West Perry's Ella Goodling scramble for a loose ball during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.