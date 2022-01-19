Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff clips Mifflin County and other notes from Wednesday's games

Taylor Ferraro scored 14 points, Samantha Reilly added 11, and unbeaten Cedar Cliff improved to 15-0 with a 48-27 win in a pivotal Mid-Penn Keystone game at Mifflin County Wednesday night.

The Colts (9-0 Keystone, 15-0 overall) locked in early defensively, building a 24-4 halftime lead by holding the Huskies (5-2, 5-4) to four points and zero field goals through two periods.

Ferraro scored eight points in a 13-point first-quarter surge for Cedar Cliff, which remained the lone unbeaten District 3 team in Class 6A. Olivia Jones added nine points for the Colts, and Mifflin County’s Marissa Gingrich led all scorers with 15 points, scoring all of them in the final 16 minutes of play.

Wildcats bounce back

After back-to-back 20-point losses to Mifflin County and Cedar Cliff last week, Mechanicsburg returned to the win column with a 34-30 victory at Hershey. Cassie Eager scored 12 points to lead the Wildcats (6-3 Keystone, 8-4), who jumped to an early lead with a 12-3 lead by the end of the first quarter. Mechanicsburg’s Emma Castilla scored six of her eight points – including four on five free-throw attempts – in the fourth quarter. Anna Coulter scored 13 points for the Trojans (3-5, 5-8) to lead all scorers.

Camp Hill ends skid

With a 56-19 win at Steelton-Highspire, Camp Hill ended its eight-game losing streak. Ellie Goodwin recorded a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lions (2-9, 2-4 Capital). Karen Cutler joined her in double figures with 15 points. Goodwin and Cutler combined for 12 of Camp Hill’s 18 first-quarter points. Alay’za Mayo scored 10 points to pace the Rollers (0-12, 0-7).

Starner sparks Bubblers

Molly Starner’s 25 points led Boiling Springs to a 42-34 non-league win over Hanover in Bubbletown. Hayley Furfari complemented Starner’s season-high performance with seven points. After an 0-9 start, the Bubblers (2-11) have won two of their last four games.

Wednesday’s scores

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 48, Mifflin County 27

Mechanicsburg 34, Hershey 30

Palmyra 29, Red Land 14

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill 56, Steelton-Highspire 19

Nonleague

Boiling Springs 42, Hanover 34

Thursday’s schedule

Nonleague

Big Spring at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at State College, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at Blair Academy (N.J.), 6 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

