Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff captures 1st conference crown with win over Trinity

HERSHEY — A line-drive 3-pointer from Trinity’s Natalie Freed cut the Cedar Cliff lead to seven points with 7:12 remaining in Thursday night’s Mid-Penn championship game at Milton Hershey’s Spartan Center. It was as close as the Shamrocks had been since the opening stages of the second quarter.

It was as close as they would come.

With the poise and precision that had carried them through an unbeaten regular season and their program’s first division title, the Colts generated an answer. Sydney Weyant knocked down a 3-pointer at the other end, scored again on the following possession, and a season of firsts continued for Cedar Cliff, which captured its first conference championship with a 52-36 victory.

“It’s a little surreal,” Cedar Cliff coach Scott Weyant said. “It hasn’t set in yet. We’ve never done this at our school, ever, with the girls so it’s kind of special. To do it with this group of girls who are out of this world, it’s awesome.”

The Colts (24-0) clinched the conference title from the free-throw line, knocking down 13 of their 18 attempts in the fourth quarter. Freshman Olivia Jones went eight of 10 from the line in the final period to bump her game-high output to 19 points.

“She’s been through these situations before in AAU and growing up,” Weyant said of the freshman, “so she’s used to coming through in those situations. Going to the free-throw line. Things like that.”

“Things like that” also included a driving basket to open the scoring after a frantic opening sequence that saw both teams commit two turnovers on their first two possessions. Jones accepted a hand-off from junior Taylor Ferraro and allowed the moment to settle around her for a few beats before charging through the heart of the Shamrocks defense for the game’s first points.

“I think we all knew as a team that we had to gain our composure,” Ferraro said, “relax and play our game, so it took us a while to adjust. But then once we all looked at each other and said, ‘OK, let’s play our game,’ I think we finally settled down and started to show what we had.”

Jones hit a 3-pointer with 1:58 remaining in the first quarter to cap an 11-4 opening run from the Colts, but from there, the Shamrocks punched back. On back-to-back possessions, Freed, who led the Shamrocks with 13 points, knocked down a 3-pointer, and point guard Mandy Roman sliced through the Cedar Cliff defense for two points on her way to a total of 12.

“This was a great experience for us, playing the No. 1 Class 6A team in the district,” said Shamrocks coach Kristi Britten, whose team enters the District 3 playoffs as the No. 2 seed in Class 3A. “I just think the intensity, the physicality of it, the talent we had to defend will really help us.”

Back-to-back baskets from Cedar Cliff’s Ryan Kaercher stretched the Colts’ lead to 22-10 as the teams jostled their way to the midpoint of the second quarter. Trinity could not shrink the deficit to less than 10 points until a Freed 3-pointer with 2:53 left in the third quarter.

“Our girls just couldn’t break that eight, 10, 12-point deficit with them,” Britten said. “We would hit a 3, and they would answer with a 3.”

Cedar Cliff celebrated its first championship of the season with a pair of wins on its home floor to capture a tip-off tournament trophy. The Colts continued their unbeaten season through the holidays, where they captured another title at the inaugural Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament.

“They’re just a fun group to coach,” Weyant said. “They all love each other. We don’t have anybody who wants to be an individual. It’s all about the team.”

That team knocked off defending Mid-Penn tournament champion Central Dauphin twice in five days, including Monday’s semifinal showdown, and held off a success-laden Shamrocks squad for its largest title to date.

“It’s just a been a one-game-at-a-time kind of thing,” Weyant said, “and just checking off all the goals that we had. The kids are as focused as the coaching staff, so it’s been awesome.”

The newly minted conference-champion Colts open the Class 6A district playoffs Thursday at home as the No. 1 seed against either No. 8 Penn Manor or No. 9 Wilson. Trinity enters the Class 3A bracket in the quarterfinals with a matchup scheduled for Feb. 25 against either No. 3 Pequea Valley or No. 6 Upper Dauphin.

“I was really proud of our girls,” Britten said of her team’s performance in Thursday’s title tilt. “I thought this was one of the more solid games we’ve played defensively. Cedar Cliff just has so many weapons, and they’re so fundamentally sound. They played a great game.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

