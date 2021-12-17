Girls Basketball: Cassie Eager's 25 points power Mechanicsburg past Hershey

The left-wing 3-point shot attempt from Jayden Eager bounced off the front of the rim at a sharp angle late in the third quarter Friday night, but the Mechanicsburg junior raced to the rebound, dishing it off to her sister, Cassie, at the right elbow. Cassie Eager sent the shot swishing through the basket to give the Wildcats their first double-digit lead of the night over visiting Hershey.

Cassie Eager led all scorers with 25 points, and the Wildcats gathered rebounds, knocked down shots and pressed the Trojans in a second-half surge that punctuated a 60-36 Mid-Penn Keystone Division victory.

“We just stayed with it,” said Mechanicsburg coach Clay McAllister. “I thought we stayed after it tonight. I thought from the opening tip there were very few moments where we weren’t playing as hard as we could play.”

The Wildcats (3-1, 1-1 Keystone Division) bounced back from Tuesday’s 40-20 loss against Cedar Cliff in their division opener, using the disappointment to fuel their focus Friday.

“I knew we were really upset after that loss,” Cassie Eager said, “but we didn’t let it get in our heads, and we really came out here and worked.”

Cassie Eager rattled in her first 3-pointer of the night at the 2:15 mark, giving Mechanicsburg its first lead of the night. She later tied the game at 16 in the opening moments of the second quarter after a back-and-forth first.

“She was huge tonight,” McAllister said of Cassie Eager, who finished the first half with 13 points. “I’ll be honest — she’s been good in all three games we’ve played. We shared the basketball. We found her. We got her in good spots. When she got her feet under her, she knocked them down.”

At the other end of the floor, the Trojans (1-2, 0-1) countered with their size and pressure inside. Anna Coulter, the 6-foot-even forward, scored 11 of her team-high 14 points in the first half.

“They were a lot bigger than us,” Cassie Eager said, “but I thought we rebounded really well.”

The rebounding, particularly in the Wildcats’ offensive end of the floor, helped Mechanicsburg turn a 24-22 halftime lead into a 40-33 advantage. A 10-0 stretch, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from the Eager sisters, helped Mechanicsburg build its cushion.

“They hit some deep 3s from the corner over our defense with good close-outs,” Hershey coach Fred Gerfin said. “Sometimes you’ve got to tip your hat to that better shot. A lot of credit goes to them. We’ve got to get better taking care of the basketball.”

The momentum carried into the fourth quarter. Mechanicsburg, buoyed by off-the-bench efforts from Elizabeth Alvey and Alayna Williams, continued to rebound and used the press to force turnovers. Each Eager sister hit a 3-pointer in the final period that featured a 20-3 Mechanicsburg run to the finish line.

Emma Castilla scored six points in the final quarter to finish with 14, and Jayden Eager joined her sister in double figures with 11 total points.

“We have a connection,” Cassie Eager said of Jayden. “We also talk about it, not only on the court, but outside the court. So I think it really helps us.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

