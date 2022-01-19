Girls Basketball: Carlisle ends losing skid, Jekot scores 31 and other notes from Tuesday's games

A pair of Ryleigh Poole 3-pointers in the first quarter Tuesday set the tone for Carlisle in a 38-25 Mid-Penn Commonwealth win over visiting CD East at Gene Evans Gymnasium.

Poole finished the game with 14 points, leading all scorers and helping the Thundering Herd (6-8 overall, 4-5 Commonwealth) snap a three-game losing streak. Rhyan Mitchell added seven points, including three in the fourth quarter. Janiyah Jackson scored 12 points to lead the Panthers (0-8, 0-6).

As of Tuesday night, Carlisle sat at No. 17 in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings.

The top 16 teams qualify for the district tournament.

Jekot's career high lifts Eagles

Cumberland Valley’s Jill Jekot scored a career-high 31 points, including eight in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles (12-2, 9-0) rally to defeat State College in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth affair.

The Little Lions (5-7, 3-5) led 39-36 heading into the fourth quarter before Jekot led the charge with a 3-pointer and a 5-of-6 performance from the foul line during the final period. Alexa Holcomb joined Jekot in double figures, scoring 11 points in the Eagles’ first game since Saturday’s loss to defending state champion North Allegheny.

Bulldogs extend streak

Big Spring’s winning streak reached 10 games with Tuesday’s 48-25 Mid-Penn Colonial win at Waynesboro. Diana Kepner scored 13 points to pace the Bulldogs (11-1, 7-0), who have not lost since Dec. 11.

Big Spring has held opponents to 25 points or fewer in three of its last four games.

Northern works OT

For the second straight Tuesday, Northern needed overtime, but unlike last week, the Polar Bears prevailed with a 47-44 win over West Perry. Northern’s Cassidy Sadler scored 16 points to lead all scorers. She netted four points in the extra frame. Leah Jayman added 10 points for the Polar Bears (6-5, 4-4), who have won consecutive games for the first time since the first week of the season.

Tuesday's scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 38, CD East 25

Cumberland Valley 62, State College 52

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 47, West Perry 44 (OT)

Big Spring 48, Waynesboro 25

Wednesday's schedule

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire at Camp Hill, 6 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Hanover at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

