Girls Basketball: Carlisle closes strong in 38-22 win over Shippensburg in opener

The shots wouldn’t consistently fall for the Carlisle girls basketball team in Friday’s tip-off tournament tilt at Northern, and a gritty, gray-outfitted Shippensburg squad kept the pressure on with physical play in the paint.

But if the Thundering Herd’s season opener wasn’t exactly smooth, it was successful nonetheless.

Behind Rhyan Mitchell’s game-high 10 points and a collectively stingy second half of defense, the Thundering Herd defeated the Greyhounds 38-22, advancing to Saturday’s tournament championship game opposite Northern, a 40-15 winner over East Pennsboro in Friday’s early game. The championship is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Northern after Shippensburg and East Pennsboro play in the 1:30 p.m. consolation game.

“I think it was a good first game,” Carlisle coach Kelsey Stasyszyn said. “We did what we wanted to do defensively. We have a few things to clean up on offense, but I think it got the jitters out and gave us some good momentum going into tomorrow. I’m excited.”

Returning their entire varsity lineup from the 2021-22 season, the Herd weathered bouts of pressure from Shippensburg’s one-two inside punch from Elke Staver and Acasia Beam, who each finished with six points to lead the team.

“I have two strong bigs,” Shippensburg first-year head coach Eric Minor said, “so when we have a mismatch, we’re going to try to get the ball inside as much as we can.”

With Carlisle’s Maliya Kellam and Karrine Beamer coming off the bench to buck against the Greyhounds inside, the Herd scratched ahead with a 7-0 run midway through the second quarter, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Yasmine Abu-Aiadeh and a pair of free throws from Desi White that stretched the lead to 10 points.

The Greyhounds countered with a 6-0 run sparked by a basket from Victoria Kalp after a long outlet pass from Staver and capped by a Payton White bucket that opened the third-quarter scoring.

White’s points 13 seconds into the third quarter were the final points they scored in the period, as ball pressure on defense and more patient possessions on offense keyed Carlisle’s ability to close.

“We just focused on winning the quarter,” Stasyszyn said. “We came out and said, ‘Let’s win this quarter, and we’ll go from there.’”

Mitchell scored her first points since the first half of the first quarter with a slicing and driving layup in the waning seconds of the third quarter. She scored six points in Carlisle’s 15-5 run in the second half and helped the Herd stymie the Shippensburg attack at the other end of the floor.

“I thought we did well,” Minor said. “We hustled. In the second half, we just didn’t score much. We had opportunities.”

Northern 40, East Pennsboro 15: A 3-pointer from Cassidy Sadler gave the Polar Bears a 5-2 lead with 4:20 left in the first quarter, and the home team never trailed again. Sadler finished with 14 points to lead all scorers, Hailey Irwin added 11 points, and Luke Zampelli earned the win in his first game as the Northern head coach.

“It’s awesome to be able to play games that count,” Zampelli said. “The bench was into it. The crowd was here. It was just a great atmosphere.”

The Polar Bears generated the energy with their defense, headlined by a performance from Siena Ondecko that limited East Pennsboro’s Irys Kline to two points and no field goals.

“I think she made her work for everything she got,” Zampelli said.

Amelia Daihl’s four points paced the Panthers.

“Amelia Daihl played her tail off,” East Pennsboro head coach Tyler Smith said. “I can’t emphasize that enough how much, on the defensive and offensive end, she kept her composure. She definitely showed her senior leadership tonight.”