Girls Basketball: Carlisle charges past Chambersburg and other notes from Tuesday

Desi White scored nine of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, helping Carlisle complete the regular-season series sweep of Chambersburg Tuesday night with a 49-42 win at Chambersburg.

Rhyan Mitchell and Yasmine Abu-Aiadeh also reached double figures for the Thundering Herd (7-9, 5-6 Commonwealth Division) with 14 points and 12 points, respectively. White and Mitchell also went a combined 11-for-11 from the foul line, including a 7-for-7 clip in the fourth quarter.

With six games remaining, Carlisle sat in the No. 17 spot in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings. The top 12 teams earn a spot in the district tournament.

Surge for Bulldogs

Big Spring registered its largest offensive output since its season opener with a 61-52 win at James Buchanan. Emilee Sullivan led the Bulldogs (13-2, 9-0 Colonial), who remain unbeaten in the Colonial Division, with 18 points. Laney Noreika and Maylei Noreika added 17 points and 15 points.

The Rockets’ 52 points were also the most Big Spring had allowed since Dec. 11.

Polar Bears bounce back

After dropping back to back away games Friday and Saturday, Northern returned to its home court and the win column Tuesday with a 41-30 win over Waynesboro.

The Polar Bears (7-7, 5-5 Colonial) held the visitors to two field goals in the second quarter and held the Indians to five points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Anna Lehman led Northern with 11 points.

Cedar Cliff sweeps Red Land

Cedar Cliff completed the regular-season sweep over rival Red Land. Olivia Jones paced the unbeaten Colts (18-0, 10-0 Keystone) with 18 points. Carlee Collier scored six points for the Patriots (4-12, 2-8), who have lost four straight games.

Tuesday's Scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 49, Chambersburg 42

Cumberland Valley 50, Harrisburg 29

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 48, Red Land 17

Mechanicsburg 33, Lower Dauphin 30

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 41, Waynesboro 30

Big Spring 61, James Buchanan 52

Greencastle-Antrim 60, Boiling Springs 10

West Perry 43, Shippensburg 29

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Steelton-Highspire, ppd.

Trinity 49, Camp Hill 31

Wednesday's Schedule

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at CD East, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Steelton-Highspire at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.