Girls Basketball: Carlisle charges past Chambersburg and other notes from Tuesday

Desi White scored nine of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, helping Carlisle complete the regular-season series sweep of Chambersburg Tuesday night with a 49-42 win at Chambersburg.
Rhyan Mitchell and Yasmine Abu-Aiadeh also reached double figures for the Thundering Herd (7-9, 5-6 Commonwealth Division) with 14 points and 12 points, respectively. White and Mitchell also went a combined 11-for-11 from the foul line, including a 7-for-7 clip in the fourth quarter.
With six games remaining, Carlisle sat in the No. 17 spot in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings. The top 12 teams earn a spot in the district tournament.
Big Spring registered its largest offensive output since its season opener with a 61-52 win at James Buchanan. Emilee Sullivan led the Bulldogs (13-2, 9-0 Colonial), who remain unbeaten in the Colonial Division, with 18 points. Laney Noreika and Maylei Noreika added 17 points and 15 points.
The Polar Bears (7-7, 5-5 Colonial) held the visitors to two field goals in the second quarter and held the Indians to five points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Anna Lehman led Northern with 11 points.
Cedar Cliff sweeps Red Land
Cedar Cliff completed the regular-season sweep over rival Red Land. Olivia Jones paced the unbeaten Colts (18-0, 10-0 Keystone) with 18 points. Carlee Collier scored six points for the Patriots (4-12, 2-8), who have lost four straight games.
Tuesday's Scores
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle 49, Chambersburg 42
Cumberland Valley 50, Harrisburg 29
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 48, Red Land 17
Mechanicsburg 33, Lower Dauphin 30
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern 41, Waynesboro 30
Big Spring 61, James Buchanan 52
Greencastle-Antrim 60, Boiling Springs 10
West Perry 43, Shippensburg 29
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Steelton-Highspire, ppd.
Trinity 49, Camp Hill 31
Wednesday's Schedule
Nonleague
Mechanicsburg at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Schedule
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at CD East, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Steelton-Highspire at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
1 of 9
Carlisle CDE 1
Carlisle's Rhyan Mitchell center, goes up for a rebound in front of Central Dauphin East's Kazia Townsend, right, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Carlisle's Rhyan Mitchell throws the ball backwards over her head to keep it inbounds during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin East Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Carlisle's Yasmine Abu-Aiadeh, right, looks for an open teammate to pass as Central Dauphin East's Rosalynn Diehl applies pressure during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Carlisle's Gia Ryan, left, and Maliya Kellam, right, go up for a rebound with Central Dauphin East's Courtney Smith, center, during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Girls Basketball Photos: Carlisle speeds by Central Dauphin East, 38-25
The Carlisle girls basketball team defeated Central Dauphin East in Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division action Tuesday night, 38-25.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
