Girls Basketball: Big Spring wears its 'hard hats' en route to commanding win over Camp Hill

Big Spring girls basketball’s Emilee Sullivan jumped in front of an incoming pass midway through the second quarter like a cornerback breaking on a route on the football field.

Gathering possession, Sullivan took a few dribbles up court before dishing the transition pass to a streaking Maylei Noreika, who promptly banked in her layup off the glass.

For much of Thursday night’s Mid-Penn crossover game against Camp Hill at Camp Hill High School, steal-and-score sequences were a staple for the visiting Bulldogs.

Displaying their suffocating zone defense, the Bulldogs picked and pried the ball away from the Lions to the tune of 22 first-half turnovers and a scoreless second quarter en route to a 51-11 victory, extending their winning streak to seven games.

Camp Hill, two days removed from a 20-day hiatus, sinks to 1-3 with the loss.

“We wear our hat on the defensive end of the floor. We have with this group since they’ve been freshmen,” Big Spring head coach Randy Jones said. “It’s no surprise, we’re senior heavy. So, they buy into that mentality, they buy into that hard work that we talk about day after day in our practice room.”

Big Spring implemented its smothering defense early, which transitioned to a quick offensive burst out of the gate. Not only making their way to the hoop, the Bulldogs tickled the twine from beyond the arc for a trio of first-quarter 3-pointers.

Sullivan accounted for the hot hand, drilling home two in the first frame and a third in the second. Complementing her flair for the 3-ball was Laney Noreika, Maylei Noreika and Ava Wilson, who gutted it out down low in the paint.

“We lean on controlling the boards, so that we get out and run and get the easy layups,” Jones said. “You know, we’re not the best offensive team. So, we’ve got to take the easy things when we get them.”

Packing the one-two-three punch resulted in a Big Spring 33-5 halftime lead. The Bulldogs sped to a collective 19-0 run between the first and second quarters behind the scoreless output from the Lions in quarter two.

“We’ve been working on defense for the past,” Sullivan said, “I can’t even tell you how many days since we’ve had that break. So, we’ve been really pushing that and our mentality is to get up, play defense, and I feel like that’s what we did tonight.”

Big Spring didn’t let off the pedal in the third, canning a duo of wing 3-pointers — from Sullivan and Diana Kepner — and continued to key on crisp ball movement. Its defense held up, too, as it continued to force passes to go awry teamed with loose balls.

By the end of the third, the scoreboard read 47-8. And with seven points combined between the two teams in the fourth, the Bulldogs cinched the 51-11 landslide win.

“That’s the gift that we have,” said Jones, citing the Bulldogs plethora of assets. “I’m truly blessed with a great group of kids. They work hard, and at any given time, any one of them can step up for us.”

Entering Thursday’s bout, Big Spring had hemmed in its opponents to a 33.8 scoring average over its last six contests, with only one team — James Buchanan — eclipsing the 40-point barrier.

Sullivan paced all scorers with 14 points Thursday, Maylei Noreika added nine and Laney Noreika, Wilson and Molly Gutshall each plopped in six apiece. Despite being held scoreless, Shippensburg University commit Ellie Goodwin swatted an unofficial seven blocks for Camp Hill. Gabby Giles led the Lions with four points.

“The layoff isn’t an excuse,” Camp Hill head coach Mark Clarke said. “We had a game Tuesday. We did not take care of the ball. We did not take care of the ball tonight. If we don’t take care of the ball against good teams, we snowball. So, we have to figure out how to take care of the ball.”

Big Spring returns to the court Friday against West Perry, aiming to ride its wave of momentum. Camp Hill looks to bounce back against a spry East Pennsboro squad Tuesday.

“We had our game against Northern on Tuesday night,” Sullivan said, “and I feel like because we won that game by [about] 10, that was our momentum to get to this game and now continue on to tomorrow night.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.