Girls Basketball: Big Spring suffers season-opening setback to resilient Biglerville

Big Spring’s Maria Tandle stepped to the free-throw line in her home gym with 3.7 seconds left in the third quarter and the Bulldogs trailing visiting Biglerville 30-29 in the first round of the J.T. Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off Tournament Friday.

The freshman guard — one of five new starters for the Bulldogs — drained the first shot to tie the game. She missed the second but followed it, snatched the rebound and deposited it to give Big Spring its first lead since early in the first quarter.

The lead was short-lived, as the Canners clapped back, using press defense and clutch shooting down the stretch to take a 51-45 victory. But the season-opening slugfest between the two snarling defensive teams was the first step forward for a Big Spring team trying to form its own identity.

“I was very pleased with our effort,” Big Spring head coach Randy Jones said. “I was pleased with our desire, our grit out there with one returning player from last year’s roster and a couple of freshmen out there on the floor.”

The Bulldogs slot into the second-annual tournament’s consolation game slated for 2:30 p.m. against Steelton-Highspire. Meanwhile, the Canners advance to the championship game against Portage at 4.

“We have a very resilient, relentless team,” Biglerville assistant coach Rachel Isaac said, “and I think that’s kind of what we saw. Big Spring pressed a little bit, and it caught us off guard. But then the resiliency showed, and they kept their cool.”

Kierney Weigle netted 13 points to lead the Canners (1-0), joined in double figures by Brylee Rodgers (11 points) and Emily Woolson (10). But Biglerville’s full-court press defense is what left an impression on the young Big Spring lineup.

“We just don’t see that kind of pressure,” Jones said. “In the last four years, we didn’t see that until the playoffs. Kudos to Biglerville for being able to do it for 32 minutes. It’s a tough job.”

The Canners held the Bulldogs (0-1) without a field goal for a stretch of five minutes and 24 seconds in the first quarter, building a 14-7 lead on a run bookended by 3-pointers from Claire Roberts and Paige Miller that also included a Weigle basket and a Woolson steal and score in transition.

Trailing 25-19 at halftime, Big Spring clawed its way back in the third quarter, limiting the Canners to two field goals and five total points while Tandle’s personal 5-0 run boosted the Bulldogs into the lead at the end of the period. Big Spring’s Diana Kepner, the only returning player with significant varsity playing time, netted an and-one to open the fourth quarter to stretch the lead to five.

“Diana is our catalyst,” Jones said. “She’s our mother hen. She’s our glue. Any word you can think of, that’s what she is for us. She works hard. She’s a leader. She sets a great example.”

But the Canners kept their cool, punching back with seven fourth-quarter points from Woolson, six from Wiegle – including a four-for-four stretch from the foul line – and the team’s trademark tenacious defense.

“We started throwing the ball away a little bit too much against the press, trying to hurry up,” Jones said. “They knocked down some shots that we didn’t see them knock down in games before, and I think just not getting the first rebound and sending them to the foul line was the difference in the fourth quarter.

“But I’m very proud of how we handled tonight,” she said, “and I believe it can only make us better from here on out.”

Close 1 of 10 Big Spring Biglerville 1.JPG Big Spring's Izabella Fry, left, shoots for two points in front of Biglerville's Claire Roberts, right, during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 2.JPG Big Spring's Diana Kepner, left, chases down a loose ball as Biglerville's Brylee Rodgers , right, blocks her during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 3.JPG Big Spring's Diana Kepner, right, gets tangled up with Biglerville's Ava Peterson, left, during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 4.JPG Big Spring's Koya Gutshall, left, applies pressure to Biglerville's Mari Alvarez, right, during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 5.JPG Big Spring's Maria Tandle, left, looks for an open teammate to pass to around Biglerville's Mari Alvarez, during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournaments on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 6.JPG Big Spring's Hannah Werle, right, attempts a shot in front of Biglerville's Ava Peterson, left, during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 7.JPG Big Spring's Izabella Fry, right, applies pressure to Biglerville's Paige Miller, left, during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 8.JPG Big Spring's Kaydence Crum, left, passes around Biglerville's Brylee Rodgers, right, during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 9.JPG Big Spring's Hannah Werle, right, looks for room around Biglerville's Emily Woolson, left, during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 10.JPG Big Spring's Maria Tandle, center, attempts a shot in between Biglerville's Emily Woolson, left, and Kierney Weigle, right, during the second quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Photos: Big Spring girls basketball falls to Biglerville in JT Kuhn Tip-Off Tournament The Canners held off the Bulldogs in the tournament's first-round Friday. Check out scenes from the action. 1 of 10 Big Spring Biglerville 1.JPG Big Spring's Izabella Fry, left, shoots for two points in front of Biglerville's Claire Roberts, right, during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 2.JPG Big Spring's Diana Kepner, left, chases down a loose ball as Biglerville's Brylee Rodgers , right, blocks her during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 3.JPG Big Spring's Diana Kepner, right, gets tangled up with Biglerville's Ava Peterson, left, during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 4.JPG Big Spring's Koya Gutshall, left, applies pressure to Biglerville's Mari Alvarez, right, during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 5.JPG Big Spring's Maria Tandle, left, looks for an open teammate to pass to around Biglerville's Mari Alvarez, during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournaments on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 6.JPG Big Spring's Hannah Werle, right, attempts a shot in front of Biglerville's Ava Peterson, left, during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 7.JPG Big Spring's Izabella Fry, right, applies pressure to Biglerville's Paige Miller, left, during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 8.JPG Big Spring's Kaydence Crum, left, passes around Biglerville's Brylee Rodgers, right, during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 9.JPG Big Spring's Hannah Werle, right, looks for room around Biglerville's Emily Woolson, left, during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School. Big Spring Biglerville 10.JPG Big Spring's Maria Tandle, center, attempts a shot in between Biglerville's Emily Woolson, left, and Kierney Weigle, right, during the second quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School.