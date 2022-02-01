Girls Basketball: Big Spring overcomes early deficit to down West Perry

Big Spring grabbed its share of the Mid Penn Colonial Division title after a hard-fought escape and a 51-41 victory over West Perry Tuesday in Newville after trailing early.

Big Spring can clinch the division title outright and a berth in the Mid-Penn playoffs with a victory Friday against Greencastle-Antrim.

The Noreika Sisters, Laney and Maylei, combined for the first 14 points for the Bulldogs, but they trailed 15-14, seconds into the second quarter.

They outscored the Mustangs 10-2 in the second quarter, as the fouls were piling up on the Mustangs, who also struggled to score from the field.

“That has been an issue for us all season,” said Mustang coach Mike Urich.

“We haven’t shot the ball well, but we play good defense which keeps us in games. We have certainly gotten better over the course of the season. Freshman Shay Dyer has been put in a difficult position of running our offense after losing our point guard (Camryn Smeigh) during soccer season to injury.”

Big Spring (16-2, 12-0 Colonial) entered Tuesday’s game in the No. 4 spot in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings. Staying there will ensure a home playoff game for the first time in years. The Bulldogs have dropped two games this season, both to top-ranked teams – unbeaten Columbia in Class 2A and Dallastown, the top ranked team in 6A.

West Perry (11-8, 7-7 in Colonial) entered the game with the 12th spot in Class 5A, a spot that puts them in the playoffs, but on the road for a game. They lost 44-22 to Big Spring in their first encounter.

Big Spring got big buckets each time the Mustangs started a rally. The Bulldogs led by 12 several times, but the Mustangs kept cutting into the lead.

Laila Moore drained a big 3-pointer, Emilee Sullivan canned another trey, and Molly Gutshall came off the bench to score twice in the paint.

Maylei Noreika led the Bulldogs with 13, Laney Noreika added 11 points, and Sullivan tallied 10, but the key for the Bulldogs throughout the game was their defense anchored by Ava Wilson.

“Ava never gets the press, but she does so many things for us,” said Bulldog coach Randy Jones. “She was guarding the bigs tonight and really did a nice job, controlling the middle. The first thing I said in the locker room was we held them to two points and then we did step up the intensity,

“We talk about sharing the basketball and making the extra pass. We knew we needed to win the rebounding battle. Ava, without a doubt, did the things that don’t get in the paper and she was the difference.”

Wilson tallied eight points, nine rebounds and forced the ball out of the lane to the perimeter numerous times with her positioning.

