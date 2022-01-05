 Skip to main content
Girls Basketball: Big Spring extends streak and other notes from Tuesday's games

Shippensburg Big Spring Girls Basketball 12

Shippensburg's Rylee Osterman, left, looks for room to pass around a host of Big Spring players during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Tuesday night at Shippensburg High School.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

Maylei Noreika scored 22 points to lead the Bulldogs past the Greyhounds in a Mid-Penn Colonial opener.

Big Spring extended its win streak to six games Tuesday with a 44-36 win at Northern. Trailing 23-22, the Bulldogs (7-1, 5-0 Colonial Division) scored the first six points of the third quarter Big Spring’s Maylei Noreika scored seven of her game-high 20 points in the third quarter and reached the 20-point mark for the third time this season. Freshman Anna Lehman scored 12 points to lead the Polar Bears (4-4, 1-3), who suffered their fourth loss in their last five games.

Big Spring has Wednesday off before back-to-back visits to Camp Hill Thursday and West Perry Friday.

Cumberland Valley, Camp Hill return to action

Cumberland Valley and Camp Hill both returned to the court Tuesday after long layoffs. The Eagles, who hadn’t played since Dec. 20, defeated CD East 55-26. Natalie Parsons opened the scoring with three consecutive 3-pointers for the Eagles (6-1, 4-0 Commonwealth), who won their sixth straight game. Cumberland Valley finished the first quarter with a 21-2 lead, and Parsons finished the game with 14 points, her season-high total. Jill Jekot (15 points) and Dejah Hill (10 points) also reached double figures.

Camp Hill, which had not played since Dec. 14, suffered a 46-19 loss to Bishop McDevitt in its return. Ellie Goodwin and Janelyn Vorkapich accounted for all of the scoring for the Lions (1-2, 1-1 Capital Division) with 11 points and eight points, respectively. Sanai Moore scored 24 points for the Crusaders (7-2, 4-0).

Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg add wins

The top two teams in the Keystone Division continued their winning ways. Cedar Cliff earned a 62-18 win at Milton Hershey behind 14 points each from Taylor Ferraro and Olivia Jones. The Colts (9-0, 5-0) led 20-5 through one quarter and held the Spartans to one field goal each in the second and third quarters.

Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg earned its fifth win in its last six games with a 37-24 decision over Palmyra. The Wildcats (5-2, 4-1) earned their fourth straight Keystone Division victory behind Emma Castilla’s game-high 16 points.

Waynesboro slips past Bubblers

Boiling Springs’ bid for its first win of the season came up short in a 39-38 loss at Waynesboro. Mia Hemler scored 10 points to pace the Bubblers (0-8, 0-5 Colonial), who held the Maidens scoreless in the second quarter to take a 20-10 lead into halftime. Waynesboro (2-4, 1-3) battled back behind 13 points from Brooke Davis, who converted all eight of her fourth-quarter free-throw attempts. She scored the go-ahead basket with 10 seconds remaining.

Tuesday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 42, Harrisburg 34

Cumberland Valley 55, CD East 26

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin 53, Red Land 26

Cedar Cliff 62, Milton Hershey 18

Mechanicsburg 37, Palmyra 24

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 44, Northern 36

Waynesboro 39, Boiling Springs 38

Greencastle-Antrim 60, Shippensburg 38

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at Steelton-Highspire, ppd.

Bishop McDevitt 42, Camp Hill 19

Wednesday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

CD East at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Susquenita at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Nonleague

Big Spring at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Red Land at Hershey, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.

James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

