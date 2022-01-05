Girls Basketball: Big Spring extends streak and other notes from Tuesday's games

Big Spring extended its win streak to six games Tuesday with a 44-36 win at Northern. Trailing 23-22, the Bulldogs (7-1, 5-0 Colonial Division) scored the first six points of the third quarter Big Spring’s Maylei Noreika scored seven of her game-high 20 points in the third quarter and reached the 20-point mark for the third time this season. Freshman Anna Lehman scored 12 points to lead the Polar Bears (4-4, 1-3), who suffered their fourth loss in their last five games.
Big Spring has Wednesday off before back-to-back visits to Camp Hill Thursday and West Perry Friday.
Cumberland Valley, Camp Hill return to action
Cumberland Valley and Camp Hill both returned to the court Tuesday after long layoffs. The Eagles, who hadn’t played since Dec. 20, defeated CD East 55-26. Natalie Parsons opened the scoring with three consecutive 3-pointers for the Eagles (6-1, 4-0 Commonwealth), who won their sixth straight game. Cumberland Valley finished the first quarter with a 21-2 lead, and Parsons finished the game with 14 points, her season-high total. Jill Jekot (15 points) and Dejah Hill (10 points) also reached double figures.
Camp Hill, which had not played since Dec. 14, suffered a 46-19 loss to Bishop McDevitt in its return. Ellie Goodwin and Janelyn Vorkapich accounted for all of the scoring for the Lions (1-2, 1-1 Capital Division) with 11 points and eight points, respectively. Sanai Moore scored 24 points for the Crusaders (7-2, 4-0).
Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg add wins
The top two teams in the Keystone Division continued their winning ways. Cedar Cliff earned a 62-18 win at Milton Hershey behind 14 points each from Taylor Ferraro and Olivia Jones. The Colts (9-0, 5-0) led 20-5 through one quarter and held the Spartans to one field goal each in the second and third quarters.
Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg earned its fifth win in its last six games with a 37-24 decision over Palmyra. The Wildcats (5-2, 4-1) earned their fourth straight Keystone Division victory behind Emma Castilla’s game-high 16 points.
Boiling Springs’ bid for its first win of the season came up short in a 39-38 loss at Waynesboro. Mia Hemler scored 10 points to pace the Bubblers (0-8, 0-5 Colonial), who held the Maidens scoreless in the second quarter to take a 20-10 lead into halftime. Waynesboro (2-4, 1-3) battled back behind 13 points from Brooke Davis, who converted all eight of her fourth-quarter free-throw attempts. She scored the go-ahead basket with 10 seconds remaining.
Tuesday’s scores
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle 42, Harrisburg 34
Cumberland Valley 55, CD East 26
Mid-Penn Keystone
Lower Dauphin 53, Red Land 26
Cedar Cliff 62, Milton Hershey 18
Mechanicsburg 37, Palmyra 24
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring 44, Northern 36
Waynesboro 39, Boiling Springs 38
Greencastle-Antrim 60, Shippensburg 38
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity at Steelton-Highspire, ppd.
Bishop McDevitt 42, Camp Hill 19
Wednesday’s schedule
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
CD East at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Susquenita at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule
Nonleague
Big Spring at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Milton Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Red Land at Hershey, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.
James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff's Sydney Weyant, left ,looks for an open teammate to pass to as West Perry's Shay Dyer applies pressure during the first quarter in the championship game of the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, right, attempts a shot in front of West Perry's Alexis Frederick during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament against at Boiling Springs High School.
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, right, shoots for two points in front of West Perry's Ella Goodling during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, right, and West Perry's Ella Goodling scramble for a loose ball during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, left, rolls in for a lay up in front West Perry's Shay Dyer during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Cedar Cliff's Meghan Schraeder, right, looks for an open lane around West Perry's Addison Brandt during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Cedar Cliff's Ryan Kaercher attempts a shot in front of West Perry's Ella Goodling during the first quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, left, shoots for two points in front of West Perry's Alexis Hockenberry during the second quarter in their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
Cedar Cliff's Emily Ford, right, shoots for two points in front of West Perry's Alexis Frederick during the second quarter of their championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.
