Girls Basketball: Big Spring, Cumberland Valley keep division leads and other notes from Friday

Big Spring remained in the driver’s seat in the Mid-Penn Colonial division race with a 43-29 win over Northern Friday night in Newville.

The Bulldogs (14-2, 10-0 Colonial) maintained their two-game lead over Greencastle-Antrim with four division games remaining.

Laney Noreika led Friday’s offensive effort with 18 points, and the Bulldogs held the Polar Bears (8-7, 6-6) scoreless in the second quarter.

Anna Lehman scored nine points to pace Northern.

Bubblers beat Waynesboro

While Big Spring improved to 10-0 in the Colonial Division, Boiling Springs picked up its first division win with a 44-29 decision at home over Waynesboro. Mia Hemler and Hayley Furfari scored 15 points and 12 points, respectively, to lead the Bubblers (4-14, 1-11 Colonial), who improved to 3-2 over their last five gmaes.

Jekot scores 35 for CV

Jill Jekot set a career high with 35 points, leading Cumberland Valley to a 73-43 win over CD East Friday in Harrisburg. The division-leading Eagles (14-2, 11-0 Commonwealth) have won 13 of their last 14 games heading into Saturday’s non-league game at Mount Lebanon.

Surge for Shamrocks

Trinity defeated Steelton-Highspire 71-15, matching its longest winning streak of the season. Four players reached double figures for the Shamrocks (10-6, 8-1 Capital), including Natalie Freed (17 points), Elaina Beckett (15), Mandy Roman (11) and Adrianna Stricek (11). The Shamrocks are scheduled to host York Catholic Saturday before Tuesday’s showdown at Bishop McDevitt against the Capital division-leading Crusaders.

Friday's Scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Harrisburg 40, Carlisle 39

Cumberland Valley 73, CD East 42

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 63, Milton Hershey 20

Mechanicsburg 53, Palmyra 28

Lower Dauphin 46, Red Land 27

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 43, Northern 29

Boiling Springs 44, Waynesboro 29

Greencastle 72, Shippensburg 28

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt 47, Camp Hill 10

Trinity 71, Steelton-Highspire 15

Saturday's Schedule

Mid-Penn Colonial

Wayesboro at Big Spring, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Annville-Cleona at Camp Hill, 11:30 a.m.

Cumberland Valley at Mount Lebanon, 2:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Monday's Schedule

Nonleague

Dover at Northern, 7 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Northern, 7 p.m.

West Perry at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

