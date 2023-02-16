Seven local girls basketball teams advanced to the postseason when District 3 finalized and released its 2023 playoff brackets Thursday morning.

The list includes Cedar Cliff, which earned the top seed in the Class 6A field.

Following is a list of opening-round matchups for Sentinel-area teams. All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. For the list of final power rankings, click here.

CLASS 6A

Schedule: First round, Feb. 20; quarterfinals, Feb. 23; semifinals, Feb. 27; championship, March 2.

Number of teams that qualified: 12

Number of teams that advance to states: Seven.

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 12 Cumberland Valley (11-8) at No. 5 Central Dauphin (17-4).

Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: TBD (No. 8 William Penn/No. 9 Cedar Crest) at No. 1 Cedar Cliff (22-0)

Notes: The Colts earned their second No. 1 seed in program history with their second consecutive undefeated regular season. Cedar Cliff advanced to last year's semifinals before falling to Central Dauphin in the semifinals on a buzzer beater ... The Eagles and Rams, who split a pair of head-to-head meetings during the regular season - each team won in the other's gym - also met in last year's championship game, a 25-21 win for the Rams.

CLASS 5A

Schedule: First round, Feb. 21; quarterfinals, Feb. 24; semifinals, Feb. 27; championship, March 2.

Number of teams that qualified: 14

Number of teams that advance to states: Eight.

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 13 Milton Hershey (9-13) at No. 4 Mechanicsburg (16-6); No. 10 Red Land (11-11) at No. 7 West York (12-10).

Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: TBD (West York/Red Land) at Northern.

Notes: The No. 2 seed is Northern's highest in a district tournament. The Polar Bears won their final nine regular-season games and earned a share of the Mid-Penn Colonial Division title ... Mechanicsburg earned the No. 1 seed last year and advanced to the championship game before falling to Gettysburg ... The Wildcats defeated the Spartans twice during the regular season ... Red Land is making its first trip to the district playoffs since 2015.

CLASS 4A

Schedule: First round, Feb. 21; quarterfinals, Feb. 24; semifinals, Feb. 27; championship, March 2.

Number of teams that qualified: 10

Number of teams that advance to states: Six.

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 9 Northern Lebanon (13-9) at No. 8 Trinity (14-8)

Notes: The Shamrocks won the District 3 Class 3A title last season. The Mid-Penn Capital Division champions dropped a first-round game against Cedar Cliff Tuesday in the conference tournament semifinals ... The first-round winner advances to face top-seeded Delone Catholic in the quarterfinals Feb. 24.

CLASS 3A

Schedule: Quarterfinals, Feb. 21; semifinals, Feb. 24; championship, Feb. 28.

Number of teams that qualified: Six.

Number of teams that advance to states: Four.

Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: None.

Notes: Lancaster Catholic (20-2), seeking a record-tying 20th district title, earned the No. 1 seed.

CLASS 2A

Schedule: Semifinals, Feb. 23; championship, Feb. 28.

Number of teams that qualified: Four.

Number of teams that advance to states: Two.

Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: none.

Notes: Lancaster Country Day (15-7), a Class A champion in 2020, enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed.

CLASS A

Schedule: Quarterfinals, Feb. 20; semifinals, Feb. 22; championship, Feb. 28.

Number of teams that qualified: Eight.

Number of teams that advance to states: Six.

Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: No. 9 Dayspring Christian (10-10) at No. 8 Harrisburg Academy (12-10)

Notes: The Spartans won five of their final six regular-season games ... Dayspring Christian took a 31-30 decision when the two programs faced off Jan. 19.