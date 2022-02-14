Girls Basketball: 6 local teams enter 2022 District 3 playoff field

Six local girls basketball teams punched their proverbial tickets to postseason play when District 3 finalized its power rankings and released its brackets Saturday and Sunday.

Two of those teams – Cedar Cliff (Class 6A) and Mechanicsburg (Class 5A) – earned No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets.

Following is a list of opening-round matchups for Sentinel-area teams. All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. For the list of final power rankings, click here.

CLASS 6A

Schedule: First round, Feb. 21; quarterfinals, Feb. 24; semifinals, Feb. 28; championship, March 3.

Number of teams that qualified: 12

Number of teams that advance to states: Seven.

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 11 Governor Mifflin (14-8) at No. 6 Cumberland Valley (17-4)

Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: TBD (No. 8 Wilson/No. 9 Penn Manor) at No. 1 Cedar Cliff (22-0)

Notes: The top-seeded Colts, earning the first No. 1 seed in program history, meet No. 4 Central Dauphin (16-3) in the Mid-Penn tournament’s semifinals scheduled for Tuesday … Cedar Cliff faced and defeated the Rams 32-28 in a regular-season meeting Thursday … Cumberland Valley won last year’s district title as the tournament’s top seed … Of the Eagles’ four losses this season, two were against WPIAL teams. The other two were against No. 2 Dallasrown (19-2) and No. 4 Central Duaphin ... Cedar Cliff and Cumberland Valley would meet no earlier than the championship game. Cumberland Valley defeated Cedar Cliff 69-38 in last year’s quarterfinals.

CLASS 5A

Schedule: First round, Feb. 22; quarterfinals, Feb. 25; semifinals, March 1; championship, March 5.

Number of teams that qualified: 16

Number of teams that advance to states: Eight.

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 16 Northeastern (9-13) at No. 1 Mechanicsburg (18-4).

Notes: The Wildcats earned the No. 1 seed for the third straight year after closing out their regular season with 11 consecutive wins. Their previous two trips to districts ended with losses in the semifinals.

CLASS 4A

Schedule: First round, Feb. 22; quarterfinals, Feb. 25; semifinals, March 1; championship, March 5.

Number of teams that qualified: 10

Number of teams that advance to states: Six.

First-round matchups featuring local teams: None.

Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: No. 6 Big spring (18-4) at No. 3 Berks Catholic (16-3).

Notes: The Bulldogs’ four regular-season losses came against Columbia (Class 2A), Dallastown (6A), Manheim Central (5A) and Greencastle-Antrim (5A). They defeated Berks Catholic as a No. 5 seed in last year’s district quarterfinals before a semifinal loss to Delone Catholic.

CLASS 3A

Schedule: Quarterfinals, Feb. 22; semifinals, Feb. 25; championship, March 3.

Number of teams that qualified: Six.

Number of teams that advance to states: Four.

Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: None.

Semifinal matchups featuring local teams: TBD (No. 3 Pequea Valley/No. 6 Upper Dauphin) at No. 2 Trinity (15-6).

Notes: The Shamrocks won last year’s District 3 title. They also won this year’s Mid-Penn Capital division title, earning a berth in the Mid-Penn tournament with a semifinal matchup with Big Spring scheduled for Tuesday at Mechanicsburg.

CLASS 2A

Schedule: Semifinals, Feb. 25; championship, March 3.

Number of teams that qualified: Four.

Number of teams that advance to states: Two.

Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: none.

Notes: Columbia (21-0) earned the No. 1 seed.

CLASS A

Schedule: Quarterfinals, Feb. 25; semifinals, Feb. 25; championship, March 1.

Number of teams that qualified: Eight.

Number of teams that advance to states: Four.

Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: No. 8 West Shore Christian (10-10) at No. 1 Christian School of York (21-1)

Notes: West Shore dropped three of its final four regular-season games. In two games against Christian School of York in the regular season, the Bobcats lost 47-18 and 45-14.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.