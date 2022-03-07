Girls Basketball: 24 local athletes, 3 area coaches named to Mid-Penn All-Star teams

With the girls basketball regular season in the books, the Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2021-22 Division All-Star teams Sunday night.
In the Sentinel area, 24 athletes were named division all-stars. Three area coaches were also dubbed division Coaches of the Year, including Big Spring’s Randy Jones in the Colonial Division, Cedar Cliff’s Scott Weyant in the Keystone Division and Trinity’s Kristi Britten in the Capital Division.
Below is the full of list of Sentinel-area honorees divided by division.
Capital Division
First team — Elaina Beckett, Trinity
First team — Mandy Roman, Trinity
Second team — Adrianna Stricek, Trinity
Honorable mention —Ellie Goodwin, Camp Hill
Honorable mention — Irys Kline, East Pennsboro
Honorable mention — Natalie Freed, Trinity
Commonwealth Division
First team — Jill Jekot, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Dejah Hill, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Ryleigh Poole, Carlisle
Honorable Mention — Rhyan Mitchell, Carlisle
Colonial Division
First team — Laney Noreika, Big Spring
First team — Maylei Noreika, Big Spring
Second team — Emilee Sullivan, Big Spring
Second team — Siena Ondecko, Northern
Second team — Chelcie Forrester, Shippensburg
Honorable mention — Elke Staver, Shippensburg
Keystone Division
First team — Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff
First team — Emma Castilla, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Taylor Ferraro, Cedar Cliff
Second team — Cassie Eager, Mechanicsburg
Honorable mention — Sydney Weyant, Cedar Cliff
Honorable mention — Samantha Reilly, Cedar Cliff
Honorable mention — Priya Loran, Mechanicsburg