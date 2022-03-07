Girls Basketball: 24 local athletes, 3 area coaches named to Mid-Penn All-Star teams

With the girls basketball regular season in the books, the Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2021-22 Division All-Star teams Sunday night.

In the Sentinel area, 24 athletes were named division all-stars. Three area coaches were also dubbed division Coaches of the Year, including Big Spring’s Randy Jones in the Colonial Division, Cedar Cliff’s Scott Weyant in the Keystone Division and Trinity’s Kristi Britten in the Capital Division.