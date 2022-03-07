 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls Basketball

Girls Basketball: 24 local athletes, 3 area coaches named to Mid-Penn All-Star teams

With the girls basketball regular season in the books, the Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2021-22 Division All-Star teams Sunday night.

In the Sentinel area, 24 athletes were named division all-stars. Three area coaches were also dubbed division Coaches of the Year, including Big Spring’s Randy Jones in the Colonial Division, Cedar Cliff’s Scott Weyant in the Keystone Division and Trinity’s Kristi Britten in the Capital Division.

Below is the full of list of Sentinel-area honorees divided by division.

District 3 Girls Basketball: Gettysburg outlasts Mechanicsburg in Class 5A final

Capital Division

First team — Elaina Beckett, Trinity

First team — Mandy Roman, Trinity

Second team — Adrianna Stricek, Trinity

Honorable mention —Ellie Goodwin, Camp Hill

Honorable mention — Irys Kline, East Pennsboro

Honorable mention — Natalie Freed, Trinity

Commonwealth Division

First team — Jill Jekot, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Dejah Hill, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Ryleigh Poole, Carlisle

Honorable Mention — Rhyan Mitchell, Carlisle

District 3 Girls Basketball: Central Dauphin edges out Cumberland Valley for Class 6A title in defensive final

Colonial Division

First team — Laney Noreika, Big Spring

First team — Maylei Noreika, Big Spring

Second team — Emilee Sullivan, Big Spring

Second team — Siena Ondecko, Northern

Second team — Chelcie Forrester, Shippensburg

Honorable mention — Elke Staver, Shippensburg

District 3 Girls Basketball: Trinity captures Class 3A title with 46-30 win over York Catholic

Keystone Division

First team — Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff

First team — Emma Castilla, Mechanicsburg

Second team — Taylor Ferraro, Cedar Cliff

Second team — Cassie Eager, Mechanicsburg

Honorable mention — Sydney Weyant, Cedar Cliff

Honorable mention — Samantha Reilly, Cedar Cliff

Honorable mention — Priya Loran, Mechanicsburg

