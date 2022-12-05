Girls Basketball: 2022-23 season preview capsules with key returners, newcomers and outlooks

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle (Class 6A)

Coach: Kelsey Stasyszyn (third season)

Last year: 9-13 (5-9)

Key returners: Ryleigh Poole, sr., guard; Yasmine Abu-Aiadeh, sr., guard; Desiree White, sr., guard/forward; Rhyan Mitchell, sr., guard/forward; Gia Ryan, sr., forward; Maliya Kellam, sr., forward; Olivia Baldwin, jr., guard; Karrine Beamer, jr., center.

Key losses: None.

Top newcomers: Kayla Spencer, jr., guard; Skyla Hancock, so., guard; Caroline Sonfield, jr., forward; Ava Kerr, jr., guard/forward.

Outlook: With the entire varsity lineup returning, the Herd have depth and experience. They hope to utilize that combination to end a decadelong district playoff drought and push their way up in the Commonwealth Division standings.

Cumberland Valley (Class 6A)

Coach: Bill Wolf (13th season)

Last year: 21-6 (13-1)

Key returners: Jill Jekot, jr., guard; Sanai Hill, so., forward; Kate Berra, sr., forward; Sienna Manns, so., guard/forward; Alexa Holcomb, sr., forward; Reagan Basehore, sr., guard; Cara Morrison, sr., guard; Charli Burns, jr. forward.

Key losses: Natalie Parsons, Dejah Hill

Top newcomers: Ashley Berkheimer, fr., guard

Outlook: Led by Jekot, who committed to Pitt in September, the Eagles have injured upperclassmen returning from injury, underclassmen who gained experience in their absence, an influx of younger players and a high standard to uphold for a program that won 20 games in nine of its last 10 seasons and advanced to the district final and the second round of states last season.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Cedar Cliff (Class 6A)

Coach: Scott Weyant (9th season, 22nd overall)

Last year: 28-2 (12-0)

Key returners: Olivia Jones, so., guard; Sydney Weyant, sr., guard; Taylor Ferraro, sr., guard; Bryn Cravener, sr., guard; Kathryn Sansom, jr., forward.

Key losses: Ryan Kaercher, Smantha Reilly, Meghan Schraeder, Emily Ford.

Top newcomers: Alexis Buie, sr., forward; Hope Joy, sr., guard; Kallie Gillen, sr., forward; Natalie Hoffman, jr., guard/forward; Ella Frey, so., guard.

Outlook: The Colts’ only two losses last year came on a buzzer beater to eventual District 3 champion Central Dauphin in the district semifinals and a setback to eventual state champion Plymouth-Whitemarsh in the PIAA semifinals. With a large portion of their core back, Cedar Cliff looks to build on the momentum of its historic 2021-22 campaign.

Mechanicsburg (Class 5A)

Coach: Clay McAllister (20th season)

Last year: 24-6 (9-3)

Key returners: Priya Loran, sr., guard; Jayden Eager, sr., guard; Gracen Nutt, sr., forward.

Key losses: Emma Castilla, Cassie Eager, Bella Gilliard.

Top newcomers: Alaina Sweet, fr., guard; Maycee Yanoski, fr., guard; Lauren Lebo, fr., forward; Dani Klinger, so., guard; Carissa Nyfard, jr., forward; Jada Lacey, so., guard.

Outlook: With a core of seniors returning from last year’s run to the district finals and state semifinals and an influx of underclassmen looking to contribute, Mechanicsburg looks to maintain some momentum as a program in the midst of what should be a competitive Keystone Division.

Red Land (Class 5A)

Coach: Morgan Baughman (3rd season)

Last year: 6-16 (2-12)

Key returners: Carlee Collier, jr., guard; Kendall Metzel, sr., forward; Summer Emlet, jr., guard.

Key losses: Zayda Crumpton, Heather Sholly, Courtnee Collier.

Top newcomers: Maurai Toro, jr., guard; Karli Dacosta, so., guard.

Outlook: The Patriots graduated eight seniors last year, including three starters, but they’ve made progress in each of Baughman’s first two seasons at the helm and have a chance to maintain their trajectory with a mix of veteran leadership and promising underclassmen.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring (Class 5A)

Coach: Randy Jones (12th season)

Last year: 18-6 (13-1)

Key returners: Diana Kepner, sr., guard; Megan Zimmerman, jr., guard/forward; Hannah Wele, jr., guard; Kate Black, jr., forward; Kaydence Crum, jr., guard; Dezeray Marrero, so., guard.

Key losses: Laney Noreika, Emilee Sullivan, Laila Moore, Kiersten White, Molly Gutshall, Ava Wilson, Maylei Noreika.

Top newcomers: Maria Tandle, fr., guard; Izabella Fry, fr., guard.

Outlook: The Bulldogs have a lot to replace after graduation hit their lineup hard in the offseason. Kepner, the lone senior with experience, brings leadership to a young bunch looking to establish a new identity.

Northern (Class 4A)

Coach: Luke Zampelli (1st season)

Last year: 10-12 (7-1)

Key returners: Cassidy Sadler, jr., guard; Hannah Freese, jr., forward; Annah Lehman, so., guard; Addison Place, jr., guard/forward; Siena Ondecko, jr., guard/forward.

Key losses: Kadence Townsend.

Top newcomers: Hailey Irwin, sr., guard.

Outlook: Irwin is a familiar face for the Polar Bears, returning after taking a year off from basketball. She adds another dimension to a Polar Bears team looking to push its way up the Colonial Division standings.

Shippensburg (Class 5A)

Coach: Eric Minor (1st season)

Last year: 5-13 (4-10)

Key returners: Elke Staver, sr., forward; Ryleigh Minor, sr., guard; Acasia Beam, sr., forward; Victoria Kalp, jr., guard; Alyssa Trn, jr., guard.

Key losses: Chelce Forrester, Katelyn Jones, Rilee Osterman,

Top newcomers: TBD

Outlook: The Greyhounds have size and experience up front in Staver and Beam. Complementing it with outside shooting could help them in a competitive Colonial Division.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Boiling Springs (Class 4A)

Coach: Brett Sheaffer (4th season)

Last year: 6-16 (1-13)

Key returners: Molly Starner, sr., guard; Emma Decker, sr., guard; Julia Steel, sr., guard; Abby Tilton, sr., guard/forward, Quonna McCarren, jr., guard; Milly Kimmel, so., guard/forward; Mia Hemler, so., forward; Lindsay Furfari, so., guard.

Key losses: Hayley Furfari.

Top newcomers: Macy Trostle, jr., guard; Miley Rivera, so., forward.

Outlook: Moving to the Capital Division, the Bubblers get a fresh look at some different opponents. With a mix of stalwart seniors and younger players with some varsity experience, they’ll look to push for their first playoff berth since 2017.

Camp Hill (Class 3A)

Coach: Donny Taylor-Pollins (1st season)

Last year: 3-17

Key returners: Anna Shartle, so., forward; Gabriella Giles, jr., guard; Karen Cutler, sr., guard.

Key losses: Ellie Goodwin, Janelyn Vorkapich.

Top newcomers: Sophia Shaw, fr., guard; Natalie Kunkle, fr., forward.

Outlook: Taylor-Pollis takes the reins of a program that posted a combined 14-49 record over its last four seasons but feels like his roster has the ability to scratch its way back into the mix. Several of the players got a taste of success with the Camp Hill soccer team that won a district title in the fall.

East Pennsboro (Class 4A)

Coach: Tyler Smith (2nd season)

Last year: 5-16 (3-9)

Key returners: Amelia Daihl, sr., guard; Nicole Purnell, sr., forward; Jessa Welsh, jr., guard; Irys Kline, so., forward; Kayla Gelotte, jr., guard; Ella Harter, jr., forward.

Key losses: Josie Shermeyer, Gabby Renschler, Alexis Erdman.

Top newcomers: Zoe Holbert, jr., forward.

Outlook: Smith credited last year’s seniors with setting a foundation. The Panthers try to build on the steps they took last year.

Trinity (Class 4A)

Coach: Kristi Britten (15th season)

Last year: 19-8 (11-1)

Key returners: Mandy Roman, sr., guard; Alina Torchia, sr., guard; Bella Brida, sr., forward; Ashley Kieff, sr., guard; Sammi McAuliffe, jr., forward.

Key losses: Elaina Beckett, Adrianna Sricek, Lauren Trumpy.

Top newcomers: Grace Smalanskas, jr., guard; Morgan Karli, jr., guard; Emma Kostelac-Lauer, fr., guard.

Outlook: Bumping up a classification after conquering the Class 3A field in the District 3 tournament, the Shamrocks have quick, experienced guards who can keep the pressure on opponents.