Girls Basketball: 2022-23 season preview capsules with key returners, newcomers and outlooks

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle (Class 6A)
Coach: Kelsey Stasyszyn (third season)
Last year: 9-13 (5-9)
Key returners: Ryleigh Poole, sr., guard; Yasmine Abu-Aiadeh, sr., guard; Desiree White, sr., guard/forward; Rhyan Mitchell, sr., guard/forward; Gia Ryan, sr., forward; Maliya Kellam, sr., forward; Olivia Baldwin, jr., guard; Karrine Beamer, jr., center.
Key losses: None.
Top newcomers: Kayla Spencer, jr., guard; Skyla Hancock, so., guard; Caroline Sonfield, jr., forward; Ava Kerr, jr., guard/forward.
Outlook: With the entire varsity lineup returning, the Herd have depth and experience. They hope to utilize that combination to end a decadelong district playoff drought and push their way up in the Commonwealth Division standings.
People are also reading…
Cumberland Valley (Class 6A)
Coach: Bill Wolf (13th season)
Last year: 21-6 (13-1)
Key returners: Jill Jekot, jr., guard; Sanai Hill, so., forward; Kate Berra, sr., forward; Sienna Manns, so., guard/forward; Alexa Holcomb, sr., forward; Reagan Basehore, sr., guard; Cara Morrison, sr., guard; Charli Burns, jr. forward.
Key losses: Natalie Parsons, Dejah Hill
Top newcomers: Ashley Berkheimer, fr., guard
Outlook: Led by Jekot, who committed to Pitt in September, the Eagles have injured upperclassmen returning from injury, underclassmen who gained experience in their absence, an influx of younger players and a high standard to uphold for a program that won 20 games in nine of its last 10 seasons and advanced to the district final and the second round of states last season.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Cedar Cliff (Class 6A)
Coach: Scott Weyant (9th season, 22nd overall)
Last year: 28-2 (12-0)
Key returners: Olivia Jones, so., guard; Sydney Weyant, sr., guard; Taylor Ferraro, sr., guard; Bryn Cravener, sr., guard; Kathryn Sansom, jr., forward.
Key losses: Ryan Kaercher, Smantha Reilly, Meghan Schraeder, Emily Ford.
Top newcomers: Alexis Buie, sr., forward; Hope Joy, sr., guard; Kallie Gillen, sr., forward; Natalie Hoffman, jr., guard/forward; Ella Frey, so., guard.
Outlook: The Colts’ only two losses last year came on a buzzer beater to eventual District 3 champion Central Dauphin in the district semifinals and a setback to eventual state champion Plymouth-Whitemarsh in the PIAA semifinals. With a large portion of their core back, Cedar Cliff looks to build on the momentum of its historic 2021-22 campaign.
Mechanicsburg (Class 5A)
Coach: Clay McAllister (20th season)
Last year: 24-6 (9-3)
Key returners: Priya Loran, sr., guard; Jayden Eager, sr., guard; Gracen Nutt, sr., forward.
Key losses: Emma Castilla, Cassie Eager, Bella Gilliard.
Top newcomers: Alaina Sweet, fr., guard; Maycee Yanoski, fr., guard; Lauren Lebo, fr., forward; Dani Klinger, so., guard; Carissa Nyfard, jr., forward; Jada Lacey, so., guard.
Outlook: With a core of seniors returning from last year’s run to the district finals and state semifinals and an influx of underclassmen looking to contribute, Mechanicsburg looks to maintain some momentum as a program in the midst of what should be a competitive Keystone Division.
Red Land (Class 5A)
Coach: Morgan Baughman (3rd season)
Last year: 6-16 (2-12)
Key returners: Carlee Collier, jr., guard; Kendall Metzel, sr., forward; Summer Emlet, jr., guard.
Key losses: Zayda Crumpton, Heather Sholly, Courtnee Collier.
Top newcomers: Maurai Toro, jr., guard; Karli Dacosta, so., guard.
Outlook: The Patriots graduated eight seniors last year, including three starters, but they’ve made progress in each of Baughman’s first two seasons at the helm and have a chance to maintain their trajectory with a mix of veteran leadership and promising underclassmen.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Big Spring (Class 5A)
Coach: Randy Jones (12th season)
Last year: 18-6 (13-1)
Key returners: Diana Kepner, sr., guard; Megan Zimmerman, jr., guard/forward; Hannah Wele, jr., guard; Kate Black, jr., forward; Kaydence Crum, jr., guard; Dezeray Marrero, so., guard.
Key losses: Laney Noreika, Emilee Sullivan, Laila Moore, Kiersten White, Molly Gutshall, Ava Wilson, Maylei Noreika.
Top newcomers: Maria Tandle, fr., guard; Izabella Fry, fr., guard.
Outlook: The Bulldogs have a lot to replace after graduation hit their lineup hard in the offseason. Kepner, the lone senior with experience, brings leadership to a young bunch looking to establish a new identity.
Northern (Class 4A)
Coach: Luke Zampelli (1st season)
Last year: 10-12 (7-1)
Key returners: Cassidy Sadler, jr., guard; Hannah Freese, jr., forward; Annah Lehman, so., guard; Addison Place, jr., guard/forward; Siena Ondecko, jr., guard/forward.
Key losses: Kadence Townsend.
Top newcomers: Hailey Irwin, sr., guard.
Outlook: Irwin is a familiar face for the Polar Bears, returning after taking a year off from basketball. She adds another dimension to a Polar Bears team looking to push its way up the Colonial Division standings.
Shippensburg (Class 5A)
Coach: Eric Minor (1st season)
Last year: 5-13 (4-10)
Key returners: Elke Staver, sr., forward; Ryleigh Minor, sr., guard; Acasia Beam, sr., forward; Victoria Kalp, jr., guard; Alyssa Trn, jr., guard.
Key losses: Chelce Forrester, Katelyn Jones, Rilee Osterman,
Top newcomers: TBD
Outlook: The Greyhounds have size and experience up front in Staver and Beam. Complementing it with outside shooting could help them in a competitive Colonial Division.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Boiling Springs (Class 4A)
Coach: Brett Sheaffer (4th season)
Last year: 6-16 (1-13)
Key returners: Molly Starner, sr., guard; Emma Decker, sr., guard; Julia Steel, sr., guard; Abby Tilton, sr., guard/forward, Quonna McCarren, jr., guard; Milly Kimmel, so., guard/forward; Mia Hemler, so., forward; Lindsay Furfari, so., guard.
Key losses: Hayley Furfari.
Top newcomers: Macy Trostle, jr., guard; Miley Rivera, so., forward.
Outlook: Moving to the Capital Division, the Bubblers get a fresh look at some different opponents. With a mix of stalwart seniors and younger players with some varsity experience, they’ll look to push for their first playoff berth since 2017.
Camp Hill (Class 3A)
Coach: Donny Taylor-Pollins (1st season)
Last year: 3-17
Key returners: Anna Shartle, so., forward; Gabriella Giles, jr., guard; Karen Cutler, sr., guard.
Key losses: Ellie Goodwin, Janelyn Vorkapich.
Top newcomers: Sophia Shaw, fr., guard; Natalie Kunkle, fr., forward.
Outlook: Taylor-Pollis takes the reins of a program that posted a combined 14-49 record over its last four seasons but feels like his roster has the ability to scratch its way back into the mix. Several of the players got a taste of success with the Camp Hill soccer team that won a district title in the fall.
East Pennsboro (Class 4A)
Coach: Tyler Smith (2nd season)
Last year: 5-16 (3-9)
Key returners: Amelia Daihl, sr., guard; Nicole Purnell, sr., forward; Jessa Welsh, jr., guard; Irys Kline, so., forward; Kayla Gelotte, jr., guard; Ella Harter, jr., forward.
Key losses: Josie Shermeyer, Gabby Renschler, Alexis Erdman.
Top newcomers: Zoe Holbert, jr., forward.
Outlook: Smith credited last year’s seniors with setting a foundation. The Panthers try to build on the steps they took last year.
Trinity (Class 4A)
Coach: Kristi Britten (15th season)
Last year: 19-8 (11-1)
Key returners: Mandy Roman, sr., guard; Alina Torchia, sr., guard; Bella Brida, sr., forward; Ashley Kieff, sr., guard; Sammi McAuliffe, jr., forward.
Key losses: Elaina Beckett, Adrianna Sricek, Lauren Trumpy.
Top newcomers: Grace Smalanskas, jr., guard; Morgan Karli, jr., guard; Emma Kostelac-Lauer, fr., guard.
Outlook: Bumping up a classification after conquering the Class 3A field in the District 3 tournament, the Shamrocks have quick, experienced guards who can keep the pressure on opponents.
Mid-Penn Girls Basketball: 5 players to watch during the 2022-23 season
Five Sentinel-area players to keep an eye on during the 2022-23 season
The Jekot name has become synonymous with high school hoops in the Midstate, and Jill has made a name for herself in her first two varsity sea…
Committed to Misericordia, Torchia became a force for the Shamrocks last season, playing point guard for a Trinity team that won Capital Divis…
Eager became a catalyst for the Wildcats’ success last year, keying Mechanicsburg’s unprecedented run to the district championship game and th…
Another All-State selection, Jones was the engine to Cedar Cliff’s unprecedented run to last year’s state semifinals. She averaged 13.6 points…
With a 5-foot, 11-inch frame, and a year of experience, Mitchell has sharpened her skills with an ability to carve her way through opposing de…
Jekot scored 27 points to lead the Eagles over Dallastown in the Hempfield girls basketball tip-off title game.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross