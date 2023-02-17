In the final moments of the first half of Thursday’s Mid-Penn girls basketball championship game at Cumberland Valley, Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones raced to a spot under her defensive basket, calmly collecting the rebound from a final shot attempt by Altoona’s Harley McGirk.

Jones’ rebound, her eighth of the night, clinched a 25-9 advantage for the Colts heading into the locker rooms as a “Start the buses” chant rained down from the pink-clad Cedar Cliff student section.

Champion teams have used different formulas to find their brands of success. Some rely on a physical, grind-it-out style that slowly wears opponents down across a game’s 32 minutes. Other teams have an indefatigable character that makes them difficult to bury, no matter the depth of the deficit it faces. For the Colts (23-0), who earned their second consecutive Mid-Penn title with a 50-36 win over the Mountain Lions Thursday, the calling card has been the first-half surge, shutting down opponents early while building a lead, and building it quickly.

“It starts with practice and pushing each other,” senior guard Taylor Ferraro said. “The JV plays really well, and before the game, we all have a talk about how we want to execute our game plan, and everyone knows to do their job.”

This season, Cedar Cliff has outscored its opponents by an average of almost nine points (8.7) by the end of the first quarter. That margin extended to an average halftime lead of 16.9 points. It’s a product of the Colts’ defense, their balanced offensive attack and their ability to quickly to use the former to fuel the latter.

“Coach told us that it’s going to come on the offensive end whether our shots are falling or not,” sophomore guard Olivia Jones said. “We’re going to get those transition points, so the defensive end is what we really harp on.”

That defensive end features Jones and senior guards Taylor Ferraro and Sydney Weyant at the perimeter with senior forward Alexis Buie and junior forward Kathryn Sansom – both listed at 6-2 – guarding inside.

“We all talk a lot,” Buie said. “A big part of defense is talking. A lot of it is just knowing when to rotate. We practice that in practice and work on that a lot. A lot of the credit goes to Coach (Scott) Weyant. He really helps us get better.”

The rotation and precision of the Cedar Cliff defense has held teams to 10 points or fewer in the first half this season on 11 occasions and allowed 15 points or more in the first half just seven times. It pitched two first-quarter shutouts – against Mifflin County Jan. 5 and at Hershey Jan. 20 – and held Altoona to two first-quarter points in the Mid-Penn title game.

“They make everything hard,” Altoona head coach Chris Fleegle said. “You have to work for absolutely every shot that you’re going to get. You’re not going to get many open ones. We’re able to get to the basket pretty easily on teams, and we were able to get to the basket, and then you run into 6-2 and 6-3 (defenders).”

Altoona took a 2-0 lead 11 seconds into Thursday’s title game on a pull-up jumper from Brooklyn Barron, but Cedar Cliff rattled off 12 consecutive points to end the period. Jones, Buie and Ferraro scored baskets in transition while Sansom added four points inside from a soft spot in the Mountain Lions defense.

“We’re very good at getting the shot that we want, especially early on in the game,” Cedar Cliff head coach Scott Weyant said. “We get a feel for what they’re trying to do against us and then try to counter off that a little bit.”

The efficiency has helped Cedar Cliff build early leads almost as often as the team has stepped onto the floor. The Colts have trailed at the end of the first quarter once this season when it faced a 15-10 deficit Jan. 7 against Red Lion, the No. 4 seed in the upcoming District 3 Class 6A tournament. Red Lion and reigning PIAA Class 5A champion Cardinal O’Hara were the only two teams to take a lead into halftime against the Colts, with scores of 28-20 and 26-20, but Cedar Cliff answered in both games, winning 44-39 and 42-28.

The rest of the time, the Colts have played with the games under their control.

“We still play our game (with a lead),” Jones said. “We work really hard on defense, but we don’t want to force shots, necessarily. We just let the game come to us.”

As Cedar Cliff takes the No. 1 seed into the district tournament, the Colts know that control and comfortable leads aren’t a given moving forward. But as the competition ramps up, so, too, does the focus and the urgency from a senior-laden Colts lineup.

“We want to win,” Buie said. “We want to win so badly, so we’re going out every time, and we’re taking it to our opponents. Each time we step on the court, we’re playing like it’s our last game. Because, for some of us, soon, it will be.”

