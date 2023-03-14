SHILLINGTON — Cedar Cliff's Ella Frey raced to the open spot at the edge of the 3-point line right in front of the Colts' bench. The sophomore reserve guard, moments before, had charged into the mass of humanity under the Upper Dublin basket to pull an offensive rebound and extend the offensive possession.

And when she received the pass from Taylor Ferraro, she had an open look, took a dribble and ended it.

Frey's possession-punctuating long-range 2-pointer with 5:30 left in the third quarter of the PIAA Class 6A girls basketball second round Tuesday night at Governor Mifflin stretched the Cedar Cliff lead to 10 over the relentless Cardinals. It capped a 6-0 run for the Colts to open the third quarter and gave them some breathing room on the way to a 39-26 victory.

Olivia Jones powered the undefeated Colts (28-0) with 11 points and 14 rebounds, and key contributions across the board — ingredients to every deep postseason run — helped Cedar Cliff advance to the state quarterfinals for the second consecutive year and the second time in program history. They're scheduled to face Upper St. Clair — 42-31 winner over Pennsbury — Friday at a site and time to be determined.

"It makes us all super excited," said Cedar Cliff senior guard Taylor Ferraro. "To have people come off the bench and do their part and especially make some big plays down the stretch, I think it's awesome that we have our deep bench."

Ferraro helped spark Cedar Cliff's 6-0 run to open the third quarter with a steal on the first possession. Jones dislodged the ball on Upper Dublin's next trip down the court. Kathryn Sansom and Alexis Buie finished with baskets at the other end to help the Colts build early momentum coming out of the halftime locker rooms. Frey's long 2-pointer stretched what had been a four-point halftime lead to 10.

The Cardinals (18-11) had taken the lead just once — when freshman guard Megan Ngo opened the scoring on a runner, the first of her seven points — but every time the Colts tried to pull away, Upper Dublin authored a response. Nora Brady knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the final 1:23 of the first half to keep the game within striking distance. She finished the first half, and the game, with nine points to lead the Cardinals.

"They came out with a lot of energy to start the game," Cedar Cliff head coach Scott Weyant said. "I told them before we walked on that we had to come out there and set the tone early and not let them get any confidence right from the get-go."

Before giving the Colts breathing room, Frey helped the Cedar Cliff starters catch their collective breath, coming off the bench alongside senior guard Bryn Cravener to keep the defensive pressure on the aggressive-shooting Cardinals.

"They do that for us all the time " Weyant said. "They're kind of unsung heroes. Bryn, especially, has been doing it all year for us. Ella has really stepped up in the playoffs, coming in and playing with confidence and being able to defend some different positions. We're playing some teams now that have some athletic guards and bigs who can play on the perimeter, and she's able to help us out with that."

After the 6-0 spark, the Colts controlled the game, taking time off the clock. Jones ran the offense and attacked the offensive glass to keep the ball away from the Cardinals. Buie finished with 11 points to lead all scorers and Sansom added six. Ferraro complemented her five steals with five point. Senior guard Sydney Weyant finished with one 3-pointer and contributed help defense at the other end of the floor.

"We're mainly trying to get some stuff inside and on second shots," Scott Weyant said. "(Jones) did a great job of putting us on her back in the fourth quarter, but every girl stepped up in one way or another."

