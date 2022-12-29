East Pennsboro girls basketball falls short against Conestoga Valley in holiday tournament consolation game

MANCHESTER — East Pennsboro had a chance to tie Thursday’s Northeastern Holiday Tournament consolation game against Conestoga Valley in the final seconds, but Irys Kline’s half-court heave hit glass to the right off the rim, and a game that had been tantalizingly within reach for the Panthers slipped out of their reach with a thud and a 39-36 final score.

“We’ve competed in a lot of games this year against some really good teams,” East Pennsboro head coach Tyler Smith. “This is the first one we didn’t win that I feel like we should have.”

The Panthers (1-7), starting three juniors and a sophomore Thursday, had earned their first win of the season nine days before. Their bumpy start to the season included losses to five teams that sat in the top six of their respective District 3 power rankings, including nonleague losses to Northern (fourth in Class 5A), Wyomissing (second in 5A) and tournament host Northeastern (sixth in 6A) Wednesday. They’re scheduled to resume Mid-Penn Capital play Tuesday at Susquehanna Township.

“We’ve been proud of how hard we competed,” Smith said of the early season gantlet. “That’s all I’m looking for moving forward. We have to compete in every single game. Even if the results on the scoreboard aren’t showing it, I want to see them individually and as a team getting better.”

East Penn had its chances Thursday against the reeling Buckskins (2-8). Eight players recorded points, including Izzy Brady, who bucketed nine points on three 3-pointers to lead the team. Nicole Purnell (seven points), Zoe Holbert (five), Kayla Gelotte and Irys Kline (four each) scratched the scoresheet multiple times. It helped the Panthers lead 15-14 at halftime and 27-23 through three quarters.

“Our point of emphasis in practice is that we can’t look to distribute any more,” Smith said. “We have to think of every single person on the floor as a main offensive threat.”

But Conestoga Valley clawed back, scoring the first seven points of the fourth quarter and hitting five of their nine free throws down the stretch to give them just enough to hold on for the win. Garbrielle Moore scored six of her team-high nine points in the fourth quarter, and Rhiannon Henry scored six of her eight points in the final period. At the other end of the floor, the Panthers made six of their 20 free-throw attempts and made two of eight in the second half.

Neither team led by more than four points.

“For our girls, that’s the first time they’ve been in that position (of losing a close game),” Smith said, “and it just comes down to little details, free-throws and having situational awareness. It came down to the little things tonight.”

