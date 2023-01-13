Dominant third quarter paces Shippensburg girls basketball past Big Spring

With 24 third-quarter points, and a defensive shutout at the other end of the floor during the period, Shippensburg held serve at home and defeated Big Spring 55-24 in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night in Shippensburg.

“We played very well at both ends in the third quarter and controlled the missed shots and the boards," Shippensburg coach Eric Minor said. "We played with much more energy the second half.”

Neither team shot well in a first-half that featured unforced turnovers and misfired passes. Shippensburg's Elke Staver tallied the first four points for the Greyhounds (7-7, 5-3 Colonial), but Big Spring's Dianna Kepner scored the next four and Izzy Fry added a foul shot for the Bulldogs (4-8, 0-7) to take the 5-4 lead. Staver hit four straight foul shots and then Payton White and Acasia Beam scored in the paint and the ‘Hounds led 12-7 after one.

Staver and White hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second quarter and the home team led 18-7. Big Spring answered with a Victoria Rinaldi 3-pointer and a Koya Gutshall three-point play, and the ‘Dogs trailed 20-13.

Shippensburg scored the final five points of the half and then all 24 in the third quarter to take a 49-13 lead into the final eight minutes.

“We struggled early but we just told the kids to settle down and quit rushing shots and passes,” Minor said.

White, Ryleigh Minor and Staver split the 24 third-quarter points with eight each.

“We didn’t start out well and didn’t play well in the first half,” senior Staver said. “We just talked at half about limiting turnovers and slowing down. We rushed some shots and passes in the first half. We still struggled to get the ball into the paint at times and shot a bit better in the second half. Our players did a better job of stepping into the lanes and getting out on the break.”

Staver led all scorers with 19 points. White added 14 points. Beam corralled 11 rebounds, despite being under the weather.

“We played three tough teams in a row, and I thought we were beginning to make the turn,” Bulldog coach Randy Jones said. “I had high expectations. Our second group of the bench gave us some minutes, and I thought our first team would come in and roll with it. We started to settle and throw up threes and with a young group, every game is a growing opportunity. You have to give credit to Shippensburg. They play good defense and take you out of the things you want to do when they switch screens."

Megan Zimmerman broke Big Spring's 11-minute scoring drought in the second half with a bucket at the 5:33 mark of the final quarter.

Kepner knocked down two 3-pointers later to cut into the Greyhound deficit. Kepner ended the night with 15 points.

