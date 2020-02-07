District 3's final official girls basketball power rankings for Feb. 7
agate
District 3 Girls Basketball

District 3's final official girls basketball power rankings for Feb. 7

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 7 series
{{featured_button_text}}

District 3 released its official power rankings Friday night after all games were completed, the final power rankings to determine the District 3 playoff brackets. The official brackets will be released this weekend.

CLASS 6A

1. Central Dauphin (19-1)

2. Cumberland Valley (15-2)

3. Central York (18-3)

4. Governor Mifflin (15-4)

5. Red Lion (18-4)

6. Manheim Twp. (17-5)

7. Hempfield (17-5)

8. Ephrata (17-5)

9. Dallastown (15-7)

10. Wilson (12-9)

11. Cedar Cliff (15-7)

12. Warwick (12-9)

CLASS 5A

1. Mechanicsburg (21-1)

2. Gettysburg (20-2)

3. West York (19-3)

4. Twin Valley (17-5)

5. Spring Grove (16-6)

6. Lower Dauphin (14-6)

7. York Suburban (15-7)

8. Berks Catholic (13-7)

9. Solanco (13-9)

10. Elizabethtown (13-9)

11. Manheim Central (13-9)

12. Shippensburg (13-9)

13. Greencastle-Antrim (14-7)

14. Northern (14-8)

15. Hershey (10-12)

16. East Pennsboro (12-10)

CLASS 4A

1. Lancaster Catholic (19-3)

2. Northern Lebanon (19-2)

3. Eastern York (16-6) 

4. Susquehanna Twp. (17-5)

5. Bermudian Springs (18-4)

6. Wyomissing (17-5)

7. Bishop McDevitt (10-9)

8. Fleetwood (13-8)

9. Kennard Dale (12-10)

10. Schuylkill Valley (14-8)

CLASS 3A

1. Delone Catholic (22-0)

2. Trinity (16-4)

3. Pequea Valley (17-5)

4. Susquenita (17-5)

5. Lancaster Mennonite (13-8)

6. Hanover (11-11)

CLASS 2A

1. Linden Hall (16-2)

2. York Catholic (12-10)

3. Steel-High (13-7)

4. Upper Dauphin (15-7)

CLASS 1A

1. Lancaster Country Day (18-2)

2. Christian School of York (20-2)

3. Greenwood (17-5)

4. Mount Calvary (16-6)

5. Lebanon Catholic (11-11)

6. Halifax (12-10)

7. Harrisburg Christian (13-7)

8. Veritas Academy (12-8)

9. Lititz Christian (10-8)

10. New Covenant Christian (9-10)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News