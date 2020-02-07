District 3's final official girls basketball power rankings for Feb. 7

District 3 released its official power rankings Friday night after all games were completed, the final power rankings to determine the District 3 playoff brackets. The official brackets will be released this weekend.
CLASS 6A
1. Central Dauphin (19-1)
2. Cumberland Valley (15-2)
3. Central York (18-3)
4. Governor Mifflin (15-4)
5. Red Lion (18-4)
6. Manheim Twp. (17-5)
7. Hempfield (17-5)
8. Ephrata (17-5)
9. Dallastown (15-7)
10. Wilson (12-9)
11. Cedar Cliff (15-7)
12. Warwick (12-9)
CLASS 5A
1. Mechanicsburg (21-1)
2. Gettysburg (20-2)
3. West York (19-3)
4. Twin Valley (17-5)
5. Spring Grove (16-6)
6. Lower Dauphin (14-6)
7. York Suburban (15-7)
8. Berks Catholic (13-7)
9. Solanco (13-9)
10. Elizabethtown (13-9)
11. Manheim Central (13-9)
12. Shippensburg (13-9)
13. Greencastle-Antrim (14-7)
14. Northern (14-8)
15. Hershey (10-12)
16. East Pennsboro (12-10)
CLASS 4A
You have free articles remaining.
1. Lancaster Catholic (19-3)
2. Northern Lebanon (19-2)
3. Eastern York (16-6)
4. Susquehanna Twp. (17-5)
5. Bermudian Springs (18-4)
6. Wyomissing (17-5)
7. Bishop McDevitt (10-9)
8. Fleetwood (13-8)
9. Kennard Dale (12-10)
10. Schuylkill Valley (14-8)
CLASS 3A
1. Delone Catholic (22-0)
2. Trinity (16-4)
3. Pequea Valley (17-5)
4. Susquenita (17-5)
5. Lancaster Mennonite (13-8)
6. Hanover (11-11)
CLASS 2A
1. Linden Hall (16-2)
2. York Catholic (12-10)
3. Steel-High (13-7)
4. Upper Dauphin (15-7)
CLASS 1A
1. Lancaster Country Day (18-2)
2. Christian School of York (20-2)
3. Greenwood (17-5)
4. Mount Calvary (16-6)
5. Lebanon Catholic (11-11)
6. Halifax (12-10)
7. Harrisburg Christian (13-7)
8. Veritas Academy (12-8)
9. Lititz Christian (10-8)
10. New Covenant Christian (9-10)