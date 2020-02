District 3 Girls Basketball results for Feb. 17

Fifth-place game

TBD, 7

Third-place game

TBD, 7

Championship: Saturday, Feb. 29

TBD, at Giant Center, 11 a.m.

---

Class 5A

(Top 8 advance)

First Round: Tuesday, Feb. 18

No. 16 East Pennsboro (12-10) at No. 1 Mechanicsburg (21-2), 7

No. 9 Solanco (14-10) at No. 8 Berks Catholic (15-9), 7

No. 13 Greencastle-Antrim (15-7) at No. 4 Twin Valley (18-6), 7

No. 12 Shippensburg (13-10) at No. 5 Spring Grove (16-6), 7

No. 15 Hershey (10-12) at No. 2 Gettysburg (22-3), 7

No. 10 Elizabethtown (13-9) at No. 7 York Suburban (15-7), 7

No. 14 Northern (14-8) at No. 3 West York (19-4), 7