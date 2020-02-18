District 3 Girls Basketball Highlights: Shippensburg, Northern's seasons come to an end in Class 5A first-round losses
  • No. 11 Shippensburg's season came to an end Tuesday night following a 50-38 loss at Spring Grove in the District 3 Class 5A first round. Tori Rumbaugh's 18 points kept the Mid-Penn Colonial champion Greyhounds competitive, but a six-point second quarter dug too much of a hole. Ella Kale (21 points) and Addyson Wagaman (14) propelled the fifth-seeded Rockets, while Chelcie Forrester added 11 for the 'Hounds' cause. Spring Grove made 10 3s, led by Wagaman's four.
  • No. 14 Northern also fell in the 5A first round, making it three Sentinel-area teams to get knocked out in the opening night along with East Pennsboro. Haily Irwin was the only Polar Bear to reach double figures in a 58-30 road loss to third-ranked West York. 
