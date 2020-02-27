District 3 Girls Basketball Highlights: Mechanicsburg rebounds, wins 5A third-place game; Cumberland Valley secures 6A bronze

You have free articles remaining.
- Mechanicsburg recovered Thursday night after a devastating District 3 Class 5A semifinal loss two days prior, beating West York 60-49 to clinch the district's third-place game. The No. 1 Wildcats (23-3) now get a week to prepare for the PIAA championships, which begins in 5A on March 7. They'll face District 12's fourth seed, Freire Charter, at a site and time to be determined. Mechanicsburg ran out to a 35-16 lead at the half as Talia Gilliard finished with a game-high 23 points and four 3-pointers. Emma Castilla chipped in 13 points and senior Logan Nutt added 11. Gilliard is now at 922 career points. A long state run could net her 1,000 as a junior.
- Cumberland Valley's defense clamped down, holding Red Lion under 30 points in a 34-27 win in the District 3 Class 6A third-place game. Abbie Miller and Julie Jekot led the Eagles (No. 2, 20-4) with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Makiah Shaw got 16 for the Lions, but the rest of the team was held to just 11 points. CV now waits until March 6 for the start of states, when it will play District 1's fifth seed — Upper Dublin faces North Penn on Friday to determine the seeding — at a site and time to be determined.