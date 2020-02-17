District 3 Girls Basketball Highlights: Cedar Cliff falls to Manheim Township in Class 6A first round

×
- No. 11 Cedar Cliff (15-8) fell in a tough one to No. 6 Manheim Township (18-6) 33-17 on Monday in the Class 6A first round. Natalie Uibel led the team with just six points, while Ryan Kaercher added five in the loss.
