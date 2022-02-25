District 3 Girls Basketball: Trinity pulls away from Pequea Valley in Class 2A semifinals

Trinity celebrated coach Kristi Britten’s 250th career win before the game and then ran all over the Pequea Valley Braves for a 51-21 victory in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals.

The win moves the Shamrocks into the final, scheduled for Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the Giant Center, against their well-respected rival York Catholic, which knocked off top-seeded Brandywine Heights 52-44 in the other semifinal. Pequea Valley will play at Brandywine Heights Tuesday in the third-place game, as all four teams have qualified for the upcoming PIAA tournament.

“I kind of like to lay low,” Britten said. “I felt like we had a decent handle on them, and I thought the girls did what we needed to do. We had to change the mindset when Lauren (Trumpy) went down (with a pre-season injury). These kids have really bought in to the team mindset.”

Trinity jumped out to a 9-0 lead, as the Braves struggled to get the ball into position to score.

Good ball movement by the Shamrocks allowed Alaina Beckett and Adrianna Stricek to get the ball in the paint for easy buckets or put-backs.

“We noticed they didn’t have that much height, so we were trying to get the ball inside,” said Stricek. “I have to thank my teammates for getting the ball to me.”

Pequea Valley cut the deficit to 11-5, but 3-pointers by Natalie Freed and K. K. Stair enabled the lead to balloon to 23-7. Stricek drained two more 3s, and the Shamrock lead at the half was 35-13.

“We knew they didn’t have a lot of height and we wanted to get the ball into the paint and utilize our height,” said Stricek.

Trinity (17-7), continued to play inside-out, as the bigs got the ball but kicked it out to the outside shooters. A 12-3 third-quarter advantage allowed Britten to get her seldom-used and junior varsity players some playoff action.

“We did what we wanted to offensively to get shots in the first quarter. We just couldn’t get shots to fall,” said Braves coach Jason McDonald. “In my opinion, they are the best team in our bracket. They shot lights out. When you get shooters in a rhythm, you can’t get them out. We thought their length would be a problem, and it was. We are young, but they have gotten some experience this year.”

Stricek led the Shamrocks with 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Roman added 13, and Beckett added six. Bella Brida came off the bench to score four. The Shamrocks dressed 20 players, and 18 of them played in the game.

Sarah Arment led the Braves with seven points. Shania Stolzfus added five points.

In Class 4A semifinals

Berks Catholic 48, Big Spring 30: Aaliyah Dabney’s 19 points paced the Saints (20-5), who pulled away with an 11-2 run in the third quarter to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal, where they’ll meet Bermudian Springs. Laney Noreika led the Bulldogs ( ), who held a 10-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter, with 11 points. Big Spring drops into the consolation bracket, where it will face Eastern York Tuesday at Eastern York with a state-tournament berth on the line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0