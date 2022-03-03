District 3 Girls Basketball: Trinity captures Class 3A title with 46-30 win over York Catholic

HERSHEY— With Trinity up 20 points in the second half and a loose ball on the floor, the Shamrocks' “Undertaker,” Mandy Roman, dove to grab possession. The hustle epitomized Trinity's effort in the District 3 class 3A title game Thursday at the Giant Center against rival York Catholic. The Shamrocks won their 17th district title with a 46-30 victory over rival York Catholic.

“I call myself the Undertaker because I love to do the things others don’t want to do,” Roman said. “Like diving on the floor and making the extra pass, or rebounding — it feeds energy and it makes difference.”

Trinity came out on a mission and rolled to a quick lead and coasted from there. The Shamrocks hit four straight shots and ran out to a 16-0 lead. They led 21-3 after the first eight minutes.

’We came out ready to play and very focused tonight,” Shamrock coach Kristi Britten said. “I have been harping on the girls about making the extra pass, not necessarily to get a good shot but to get a better shot. We took advantage of a couple of turnovers but we also took advantage of our size. We wanted to do that.”

York Catholic found its collective feet and got a couple of easy buckets to started to cut the gap. The Irish got within 28-11 after two buckets from Katie Bullen.

Daryl Kile stepped up in the third quarter as she tallied all seven of her points in the quarter. Freshman Mariah Shue banged home a couple of treys in the final quarter for the Irish.

“We are a young team and the bright lights got us a bit early,” Fighting Irish coach Kevin Bankos said. “I told the kids it is a bit different shooting in here. We settled down and played some decent basketball but we allowed too many rebounds and put backs in the game.”

Trinity (18-7), in its 23rd district 3 title appearance, improved to 17-6 all-time in district finals. The Shamrocks had beaten York Catholic 62-42 at the end of January. These two programs have a lot of respect for each other and have both seen heartbreak to each other in district games and state games over the years.

York Catholic (12-12) was in its 18th title game appearance and is 13-5 all-time in the finals.

Natalie Freed led the Shamrocks with 11 points and Alaina Beckett added 10, and each added eight rebounds. Adrianna Stricek scored six but added 10 rebounds.

“I think we all just came to play today. We were focused on what we needed to do and it allowed us to get good looks,” Freed said. “We shot the ball well early by making the extra pass.”

Both teams will have home games next week in the PIAA tournament. The Shamrocks will host the fifth seed out of District 12 and the Irish will host the third seed from District 12.

