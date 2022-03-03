District 3 Girls Basketball: Trinity captures Class 3A title with 46-30 win over York Catholic

Trinity's bench erupts with cheers after they scored two points late in the fourth quarter of the District 3 Class 3A championship game against York Catholic at the Giant Center Thursday afternoon.
Trinity's Mandy Roman is fouled by York Catholic's Mariah Shue during the second quarter of the District 3 Class 3A championship game at the Giant Center Thursday afternoon.
Trinity's Alina Torchia, left, drives down the court as York Catholic's Drew Kile chases her during the first quarter of the District 3 Class 3A championship game at the Giant Center Thursday afternoon.
Trinity's Adrianna Stricek pulls down a rebound in front of York Catholic's Amanda Reed during the first quarter of the District 3 Class 3A championship game at the Giant Center Thursday afternoon.
HERSHEY— With Trinity up 20 points in the second half and a loose ball on the floor, the Shamrocks' “Undertaker,” Mandy Roman, dove to grab possession. The hustle epitomized Trinity's effort in the District 3 class 3A title game Thursday at the Giant Center against rival York Catholic. The Shamrocks won their 17th district title with a 46-30 victory over rival York Catholic.
“I call myself the Undertaker because I love to do the things others don’t want to do,” Roman said. “Like diving on the floor and making the extra pass, or rebounding — it feeds energy and it makes difference.”
Trinity came out on a mission and rolled to a quick lead and coasted from there. The Shamrocks hit four straight shots and ran out to a 16-0 lead. They led 21-3 after the first eight minutes.
’We came out ready to play and very focused tonight,” Shamrock coach Kristi Britten said. “I have been harping on the girls about making the extra pass, not necessarily to get a good shot but to get a better shot. We took advantage of a couple of turnovers but we also took advantage of our size. We wanted to do that.”
York Catholic found its collective feet and got a couple of easy buckets to started to cut the gap. The Irish got within 28-11 after two buckets from Katie Bullen.
Daryl Kile stepped up in the third quarter as she tallied all seven of her points in the quarter. Freshman Mariah Shue banged home a couple of treys in the final quarter for the Irish.
“We are a young team and the bright lights got us a bit early,” Fighting Irish coach Kevin Bankos said. “I told the kids it is a bit different shooting in here. We settled down and played some decent basketball but we allowed too many rebounds and put backs in the game.”
Trinity (18-7), in its 23rd district 3 title appearance, improved to 17-6 all-time in district finals. The Shamrocks had beaten York Catholic 62-42 at the end of January. These two programs have a lot of respect for each other and have both seen heartbreak to each other in district games and state games over the years.
