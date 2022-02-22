District 3 Girls Basketball: Team unity sparks Mechanicsburg's 5A first round win over Northeastern

Four minutes into Tuesday night’s first-round District 3 Class 5A tilt between Mechanicsburg and Northeastern, Wildcats junior Gracen Nutt went down hard favoring her left ankle after getting clipped on a three-point attempt. Two minutes later, starting point guard Priya Loran picked up her second foul.

Not only was this not what Mechanicsburg coach Clay McAllister had envisioned at the start of the game, but it also had the potential to be a significant concern for the team’s playoff hopes. Instead, Bella Gilliard and Alayna Williams stepped in admirably, sparking the Wildcats off the bench to a 13-0 run that carried Mechanicsburg to a 50-32 victory over visiting Northeastern.

“When you have so much unity and confidence in your team, it makes it so much easier to pick everyone up,” Loran said. “We have so many people with fresh legs that are just as good coming off the bench putting shots up and getting rebounds.”

“That’s how we go,” McAllister said. “Bella has played a ton of minutes, and Alayna is capable. She did it tonight. She defends, she scraps, she rebounds.”

The win moves Mechanicsburg (19-4) into the quarterfinals on Friday night hosting No. 8 Twin Valley, 43-38 winners over Spring Grove. It also guarantees an appearance in the PIAA Championships for the Wildcats as the top eight Class 5A teams advance.

“They’ve been here before,” McAllister said. “They’ve been in this situation the last few years. This first one is tough because of its finality if you get beat. I certainly think about it because I love coaching them. I enjoy it because I like going to practice every day. It’s fun to coach unselfish kids who play hard and like to compete.”

These District 3 playoffs mark the third straight season Mechanicsburg is the top seed in the Class 5A playoffs. But as McAllister is quick to point out, some players have experience, but for many, they have new responsibilities as they assume new roles on the team.

“This is the first time I’ve been a leader on the team in districts,” Loran said. “It’s been a great experience. I think I’ve learned a lot. What comes with that is trust in my teammates and myself.”

Emma Castilla led all scorers with 19 points as the 5-foot-11 senior poured in seven field goals from the interior and went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Loran chipped in 10 points, Jayden and Cassie Eager combined for 13, and Nutt scored two as she returned after her injury scare for the Wildcats.

Lorelei Hartzfeld led No. 16 Northeastern (9-14) with 15 points. The Mechanicsburg defense hounded and hindered the Bobcats’ leading scorer, Mikayla Coleman, as the sophomore failed to score a point.

“At the end of the day, I hang my hat on the fact that I don’t worry for a single second about how hard we’re going to compete and whether or not they’re going to play together,” McAllister said. “They do that, and that goes a long way.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0