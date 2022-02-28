District 3 Girls Basketball: Previewing Thursday's local games

The girls basketball postseason continues Tuesday with a pair of games involving local teams.
Here’s a look at the matchups.
Class 5A semifinals
No. 1 Mechanicsburg (20-4) vs. No. 4 Manheim Central (19-5)
When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m., at Mechanicsburg
Championship opponent: No. 2 Gettysbug or No. 6 Lower Dauphin
Notes: Both teams are looking for their first trip to the title game … Mechanicsburg has won its last 13games while Manheim Central enters the semifinals on an eight-game win streak of its own … Both teams went unbeaten against common opponents Red Land, Spring Grove and Twin Valley … Mechanicsburg’s 28 points scored in the quarterfinal victory was a season low, but so was the team’s 18 points allowed.
No. 6 Big Spring (18-5) at No. 2 Eastern York (20-4)
When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Eastern York (720 Cool Creek Rd. Wrightsville, PA 17368)
What’s at stake: Winner clinches a state-tournament berth and advances to the fifth-place game scheduled for Friday against either Bishop McDevitt or Schuylkill Valley.
Notes: After posting a 19-2 record through the regular season, Eastern York dropped two straight games to Bermudian Springs – in the York-Adams semifinals and again in the district quarterfinals … Both teams fell in the district semifinals last year but did not advance to an abbreviate state tournament.
