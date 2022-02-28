District 3 Girls Basketball: Previewing Thursday's local games

The girls basketball postseason continues Tuesday with a pair of games involving local teams.

Here’s a look at the matchups.

Class 5A semifinals

No. 1 Mechanicsburg (20-4) vs. No. 4 Manheim Central (19-5)

When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m., at Mechanicsburg

Championship opponent: No. 2 Gettysbug or No. 6 Lower Dauphin

Notes: Both teams are looking for their first trip to the title game … Mechanicsburg has won its last 13games while Manheim Central enters the semifinals on an eight-game win streak of its own … Both teams went unbeaten against common opponents Red Land, Spring Grove and Twin Valley … Mechanicsburg’s 28 points scored in the quarterfinal victory was a season low, but so was the team’s 18 points allowed.

Class 4A consolation

No. 6 Big Spring (18-5) at No. 2 Eastern York (20-4)

When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Eastern York (720 Cool Creek Rd. Wrightsville, PA 17368)

What’s at stake: Winner clinches a state-tournament berth and advances to the fifth-place game scheduled for Friday against either Bishop McDevitt or Schuylkill Valley.

Notes: After posting a 19-2 record through the regular season, Eastern York dropped two straight games to Bermudian Springs – in the York-Adams semifinals and again in the district quarterfinals … Both teams fell in the district semifinals last year but did not advance to an abbreviate state tournament.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.