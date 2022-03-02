District 3 Girls Basketball: Previewing Thursday's championship games for Cumberland Valley, Trinity

Two local girls basketball team have a shot at District 3 gold Thursday when they take the court at Hershey’s Giant Center for their respective championship games.

In Class 3A, Trinity takes on York Catholic in a final scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

In Class 6A, Cumberland Valley meets rival Central Dauphin to determine a Class 6A champion in a game scheduled for 6 p.m.

Following is a quick look at the matchups.

Class 6A Championship

No. 6 Cumberland Valley (20-4) vs. No. 4 Central Dauphin (19-4)

Championship history: The two teams have won seven of the last eight large-school district titles. Cumberland Valley is making its 10th championship game appearance with a 5-4 record in the finals, including a 64-41 victory over Central York in last year’s final. The Rams defeated Central York for the 2020 title, Central Dauphin’s seventh in 11 championship game appearances. The teams met in the 2017 title game, a 40-31 victory for Central Dauphin.

Path to the final: The Eagles opened the tournament with a 71-53 first-round victory over Governor Mifflin and rallied from a pair of halftime deficits on the road to defeat Red Lion 41-38 in the quarterfinals and Dallastown 58-51 in a semifinal that lasted two overtimes. Meanwhile, the Rams received a first-round bye before defeating Manheim Township 48-31 in the quarterfinals and No. 1 seed Cedar Cliff 41-38 in the semifinals on a Megan Cavoli buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Head-to-head: The two Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivals split their two-game regular-season series with each team winning on its home floor. Cumberland Valley earned a 30-28 decision Dec. 20. Central Dauphin returned the favor with a 44-24 victory Feb. 8.

Players to watch: Cumberland Valley all-state sophomore Jill Jekot led the Eagles with 10 points in their victory over Central Dauphin but was held to five points on five shots in the rematch. Jekot (17.2 points per game) and senior Dejah Hill (7.4 ppg, 7.3 rebounds per game) are key cogs for Cumberland Valley at both ends of the floor. The Rams’ athleticism inside with Caroline Shiery (14.6 ppg) and Alexis Buie (7.5 ppg) provide a formidable front.

State tournament seeding: The district title earns the champion a first-round game against the fifth-place team from District 1 Tuesday. The silver medalists open the state tournament against the fourth-place team from District 7.

Class 3A Championship

No. 2 Trinity (17-7) vs. No. 4 York Catholic (12-12)

Championship history: The Shamrocks make their 23rd district championship game appearance with their sights set on a 17th title, second among active schools behind Lancaster Catholic (19). Meanwhile, the Irish have reached the finals for the 18th time in program history with 13 titles.

It’s Trinity’s fifth straight trip to the district final. The Shamrocks have won three of the last four titles, including last year’s crown with a 62-46 win over York Catholic. Trinity also won the 2018 matchup between the two programs. Before that, the teams had met in the Class 2A finals for three straight seasons from 2006 through 2008. The Irish won all three.

Path to the final: After a first-round bye, Trinity defeated Pequea Valley 51-27 in Friday’s semifinal round. York Catholic defeated Susquenita 58-39 in the quarterfinals and top-seeded Brandywine Heights 52-44 in the semifinals.

Head-to-head: Trinity defeated York Catholic 63-43 when the two teams faced off Jan. 29. Elaina Beckett scored 24 points for the Shamrocks, who took an early lead and never looked back. Meredith Smith scored 14 points to lead the Irish.

Players to watch: Beckett (10.5 points per game) and Adrianna Stricek (11.0) have given the Shamrocks a strong inside presence. Smith will battle them in the paint in a key matchup.

State tournament seeding: Thursday’s winner opens the state tournament against the fifth-place team from District 12 Tuesday. The silver medalists will take on District 12’s third-place team.

