The next stage of the girls basketball season opens with the District 3 tournament set to begin with first-round games Monday and Tuesday.

Eight local teams qualified for districts. Two of them – Cedar Cliff as the No. 1 seed in Class 6A and Northern as the No. 2 seed in Class 5A – bypassed the first round with byes. The rest – Cumberland Valley in Class 6A, Mechanicsburg, Red Land and Shippensburg in Class 5A, Trinity in Class 4A and Harrisburg Academy in Class A – have first-round dates scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the matchups.

Class 6A

No. 12 Cumberland Valley (12-10) vs. No. 5 Central Dauphin (17-4)

When/where: 7 p.m. Monday at Central Dauphin

How they got here: The Eagles slid to the tournament bubble with four losses in their final five regular-season games, all of them without leading scorer Jill Jekot, who missed the final three weeks of the regular season with a knee injury. Meanwhile, the Rams lost control of first place in the Commonwealth Division with back-to-back conference losses but followed it with a pair of nonleague wins to close out the regular season.

Head-to-head: The Commonwealth rivals, who met for last year’s title game, split their two-game regular-season series, each winning on the other’s home court. Central Dauphin earned a 38-35 victory at Cumberland Valley Jan. 6 while the Eagles answered with a 27-26 win at Central Dauphin Jan. 30.

Notes: Jekot has not been ruled out of playing this postseason. Sienna Manns led the Eagles with 11 points in their win at Central Dauphin … The Rams won the 2022 District 3 crown with a 25-21 win over the Eagles in the final … the winner advances to face No. 4 Red Lion (16-6) in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Class 5A

No. 13 Milton Hershey (9-13) at No. 4 Mechanicsburg (16-6)

When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Mechanicsburg

How they got here: Mechanicsburg had won five straight games before back-to-back nonleague losses against Trinity and at Northern to wrap up the regular season. Milton Hershey ended its regular season with back-to-back losses to Lebanon and Cedar Cliff, the two District 3 teams who finished the season unbeaten.

Head to head: The Wildcats swept the regular-season series between the Mid-Penn Keystone members on their way to a second-place finish in the division. Mechanicsburg won 38-31 at Milton Hershey Dec. 13 and 51-41 at Mechanicsburg a month later.

Notes: Wildcat senior guard Jayden Eager suffered a season-ending injury in the game at Milton Hershey but weathered the adversity and earned a home playoff game thanks to the contributions of seniors Gracen Nutt and Priya Loran and the development of a freshmen class that includes starting guards Maycee Yanoski and Aliana Sweet and starting forward Lauren Lebo … Mechanicsburg reached the Class 5A title game in 2022, falling to Gettysburg 42-36 … Milton Hershey is making its first trip to the district postseason since 2017 … The winner advances to face either No. 5 Lower Dauphin (17-5) or No. 12 Susquehanna Township (13-9) in the quarterfinals Friday.

No. 10 Red Land (11-11) at No. 7 West York (12-10)

When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m. at West York

How they got here: The Patriots played four of their final five games against District 3 qualifiers, going 2-2 in those games. The Bulldogs won six games in a row before ending the regular season with a nonleague loss to Muhlenberg.

Common opponents: Both teams went winless against Cedar Cliff with Red Land losing twice to the Keystone Division foe and West York dropping a nonleague decision. Both teams also defeated Northeastern, which split a two-game division series with West York.

Notes: Red Land’s 11 wins were the most for the program since the 2014-15 season, which was the last time the Patriots advanced to the district postseason … West York advanced to last year’s quarterfinal round and took seventh place overall in the tournament … The winner advances to face Northern in Friday’s quarterfinals.

No. 11 Shippensburg (12-10) at No. 6 York Suburban (15-7)

When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m. at York Suburban

How they got here: Shippensburg won three of its final four regular-season games while York Suburban won three games in a row before a loss to Greencastle-Antrim in the regular-season finale.

Common opponents: York Suburban faced Mid-Penn Colonial members West Perry and Greencastle in the final two games of the regular season. The Trojans defeated the Mustangs and fell to the Blue Devils. Shippensburg swept a pair of games against West Perry and went 0-2 against Greencastle in Colonial Division play. Shippensburg also lost games against Eastern York and West York while York Suburban split a pair of games with Eastern York and swept two games against West York.

Notes: York Suburban lost to Central York in the first round of the York-Adams tournament … Shippensburg missed the playoffs in 2022 and lost in the 2021 first round … York Suburban lost in last year’s first round … The senior trio of guard Ryleigh Minor and forwards Elke Staver and Acasia Beam give the Greyhounds a formidable high-low combination … Tuesday’s winner advances to face either No. 3 Manheim Central (19-3) or No. 14 Warwick (10-12) in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Class 4A

No. 8 Northern Lebanon (13-9) at No. 8 Trinity (14-8)

When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Trinity

How they got here: Northern Lebanon alternated wins and losses over the final eight games of the regular season while Trinity won four of its last five regular-season games to secure a district playoff berth.

Common opponents: Both teams lost to Lancaster Catholic. The Shamrocks lost to the Crusaders in their season opener while the Vikings lost a pair of Lancaster-Lebanon Section Three games.

Notes: Trinity, which fell to eventual champion Cedar Cliff in the Mid-Penn semifinals, won the District 3 Class 3A title last year … Northern Lebanon last appeared in the District 3 playoffs in 2019 … The winner advances to face top-seeded Delone Catholic in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Class A

No. 9 Dayspring Christian (10-10) at Harrisburg Academy (12-10)

When/where: 7 p.m. Monday at Harrisburg Academy

How they got here: The Trojans won five of their last six regular-season games to earn a first-round home game. Dayspring Christian won three of its final four.

Head to head: Dayspring Christian won a 31-30 decision when the two teams faced off Jan. 19 in Wormleysburg.

Notes: Dayspring lost in the first round of the 2021 tournament … Harrisburg Academy last appeared in districts in 2016, making a run to the semifinals … Tuesday’s winner advances to face top-seeded Linville Hill Christian in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Close 1 of 10 Photos: Cedar Cliff pulls away from Trinity in Mid-Penn girls basketball semifinal Action shots from the Colts' win over the Shamrocks in a Mid-Penn girls basketball semifinal Tuesday night at Big Spring High School. 1 of 10